JD Vance has had a quiet few months. Now, he’s back in the spotlight

On the short drive from the airport runway to Auburn Hills last week, JD Vance had an epiphany. The Republican Party 2028 front-runner has had a conspicuously quiet and reticent few months as his administration lurched into its unexpected foreign adventurism, beginning with Venezuela and culminating in the unfolding disaster in the Middle East.

Through it all, Vance’s voice has been seldom heard, but this week he is being touted as the emissary favoured by Iran if the peace negotiations that Donald Trump has been adamantly promoting all week come to anything.

All of a sudden, it felt like Vance had reached a critical moment in his charmed and unlikely political rise.

If Auburn Hills, a Michigan Rust Belt town on the northern fringes of greater Detroit, ever registered in the national consciousness, it was as the home of the Pontiac Silverdome, the enormous sports arena whose fibreglass roof became a symbol of mid-1970s futurism. The decline of the great industrial cities was under way but had yet to fully accelerate when it opened and both the Lions, the revered NFL team, and the NBA’s Pistons made the Silverdome their home.

The Pontiac Silverdome became a symbol of mid-1970s futurism. Photograph: Allsport

Regional sports rivalries are particularly vital in the middle west of the US, and as Vance made passing reference to the Michigan-Iowa antagonism, he reminded them that he was of this world: an Ohio boy, raised by “two working-class Democrats” with a grandfather who was a union-worker in his steel company all of his life. “They were patriotic,” he told the crowd, transporting them to the territory of Springsteen’s My Hometown.

“Cos here’s the thing. I landed – I don’t even remember which airport I landed in. It was 20 minutes from here to there. It reminded me so much of my hometown. You’ve got some of those beautiful old homes that I saw. Places that hearkened back to an era of American greatness when we built these beautiful buildings. And some of them, let’s be honest, looked like they were struggling. I drove through some areas that were clearly struggling. And you know, I realised that the American dream was sold to the highest foreign bidder for pretty much my entire life.

JD Vance speaks at Engineering Design Services, Inc, in Auburn Hills, Michigan. Photograph: Bill Pugliano/Getty Images

“I’m 41 years old. And we said [that] everybody, whether it was on Wall Street or a foreign competitor: we were going to sell out the American dream and the American people right here in this room so that somebody could make a quick buck, or some foreign competitor or some foreign country could get rich off the infrastructure that the United States of America had built over 250 years.”

Vance was in Auburn Hills to celebrate what he described as the metal shoots of the “American renaissance”: the announcement by Fanuc, a Japanese company, of a $90 million investment in their plant in the area. Ostensibly good news. But Fanuc has been in Michigan since 1986. And its new investment is, according to its website, to provide “production-ready space for the potential expansion of the company’s existing US-based manufacturing capabilities for robots”.

It will yield a total of 225 new jobs: hardly the dawn of a new age for manufacturing. But in his 30-minute speech, Vance offered a broad sketch of the message he will take to the American public if he does become the Republican candidate in 2028, as well as in the crucial November midterms. Remembering his grandfather again, Vance told the crowd: “I don’t think he would have understood the Democratic Party of Hakeem Jeffries, Chuck Schumer and Nancy Pelosi.

[ Trump prepared to ‘unleash hell’ on Iran but prefers peace, White House saysOpens in new window ]

“Because they don’t celebrate American victories, they don’t vote for lower taxes for American workers. They don’t seem to be happy when America is doing well. Fundamentally, the reason I am here is to get us to remember we’ve got an election that seems like it’s very far off. But the reality is in just six months you’re going to go to the polls and you are going to be presented a question. Do you support the party that supports fraud and illegal immigration or do you support the Republican Party that fights for you, for lower taxes and for good jobs right here in Michigan?”

All of this would be easier to sell if inflation wasn’t climbing in tandem with a spiralling fuel crisis provoked by Trump’s decision to join Israel in attacking Iran and many US airports weren’t at breaking point. A Democratic win in a state-level Florida election in the district – which includes Trump’s Maga centre-point and weekend home, Mar-a-Lago – is the latest grim harbinger of what may await the Republicans in the November elections.

As vice-president, Vance has never once publicly strayed from the Trump line on anything. He owes his political life to Trump, from his senatorial endorsement in the Ohio race in 2022 to his 11th hour selection as vice-presidential running mate in July 2024. He has made the scarcely credible flip from Democrat to Republican, from the never-Trumper to dauphin.

As he reminded the crowd in Auburn Hills, he is just 41. The opportunist and political chameleon within Vance must already be previewing the forthcoming two years with increasing trepidation and wondering if 2028 is the best year for him to make his pitch for the Oval office.

Ever since the audacious military raid on Venezuela which led to the capture of its dictator, president Nicolás Maduro, secretary of state Marco Rubio has been manoeuvred towards centre-stage, never far, it seems, from Trump’s side or his thoughts. His approval rating has jumped accordingly. It has been reported that Trump regularly conducts private informal polls as to whether “JD” or “Marco” would be best suited to succeed him as candidate in the next presidential election.

It was also reported that Vance’s voice was resistant to the Iran bombing. In May of last year, when referencing Iran at the Munich Leaders Meeting in Washington, Vance said that a military strike against the regime “would be bad for everybody, and it’s not what we want, but it’s better than option ‘C’, which is Iran getting a nuclear weapon”.

[ Iran and US harden positions as Tehran keeps its grip on Strait of HormuzOpens in new window ]

That was the justification that Trump has used repeatedly over the four weeks since February 27th, when the barrage of missiles killed the Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and scores of leading Islamic Republic officials. The name of the operation, “Epic Fury”, denoted the intention of a sharp, seismic raid followed by swift terms and a new dispensation.

Instead, the administration has been stumped by the intransigence of the replacement leaders, who are rejecting talks with Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner, the duo whom Trump, and Trump alone, believe to be best equipped to broker the future of the Gulf.

On Wednesday, a motion by New York congressman Greg Meeks to subpoena Rubio, Witkoff and Kushner to appear before the House Foreign Affairs committee to testify on “president Trump’s war of choice” was defeated by 24 votes to 22. But it illustrated the perceived distance between Vance and the administration’s nerve centre on Iran.

In Michigan, when asked about the fracture within the Republican coalition over the Iran attacks, Vance conceded “nobody likes war”.

“And I guarantee you that the president of the United States is not interested in getting us into the kind of long-term quagmire of times past. What he has also said consistently is that Iran cannot have a nuclear weapon. That’s all that this is about.”

It sounded like a lukewarm endorsement of where the Trump administration finds itself in late March, and certainly a world removed from “secretary of war” Pete Hegseth’s staggeringly gleeful warmongering pronouncements.

[ Bellicose, vengeful, unapologetic: Why Pete Hegseth sees moral purpose in war as weaknessOpens in new window ]

Vance was similarly restrained in his belated pronouncements on the Venezuela operation in January. On the day after that raid he was, again, conspicuously absent from the inner sanctum at Mar-a-Lago comprised of Rubio, Hegseth, chairman of the joint chiefs of staff Dan Caine, CIA director John Ratcliffe and Stephen Miller, the ubiquitous White House policy adviser. In that moment, as the group basked in the success and daring of the operation, Vance had never looked more anti-interventionist or doveish – potentially an iffy trait to bring before the Maga masses.

But now, with the watching world involved in utter guesswork and hypotheses as to how the Iran imbroglio will play out, Vance’s reticence may, in time, come to serve him well. Like it or not, he seems set to become a central player in untangling his president from a web already sticky with the blood of innocent people in Iran and Lebanon – leaving aside the complexities of the relentless appetite for further destruction and death to Iranian leaders by Binyamin Netanyahu and Israel.

It will be no easy task for a putative presidential candidate.

Not so long ago, Trump liked to quote falling gas prices at notional stations across the United States. In Auburn Hills, it fell to his right-hand man to concede the new reality.

“Look, gas prices are up,” Vance admitted. “And we know they are up. This is a temporary blip. It’s not going to last forever. We are going to take care of business.”

How, is the question Vance had to begin to figure as he left Michigan, and his spiritual homeland, last week. The Michiganders’ applause was polite and far from energised. The Pontiac Silverdome was demolished in 2021. An Amazon warehouse occupies the ground where it stood.