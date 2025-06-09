Los Angeles protests: opposition to Trump immigration crackdown intensifies amid clashes with police

Protests intensified on the streets of Los Angeles after Donald Trump deployed the national guard to the city in response to demonstrations against his administration’s immigration crackdown.

Federal agents clashed with demonstrators in the city on Sunday as police used tear gas and “less-lethal munitions” to disperse massive crowds of people protesting against the US president’s deployment of the California national guard against the will of the state’s elected leaders.

Thousands of Angelenos swamped the streets around city hall, the federal courthouse and a detention centre where protesters arrested in days before are being held. They also brought a major freeway to a standstill.

The crowd for large parts of the day was mostly peaceful. But tensions flared several times.

On Sunday afternoon, police used tear gas to disperse groups of protesters gathered near the detention centre, and in the evening, officers fired round after round of flash-bangs in an attempt to push the protesters back up the freeway off-ramps.

Los Angeles police leaders said officers had been shot at with commercial grade fireworks, and had rocks thrown at them.

Mr Trump’s decision to deploy national guard troops into Los Angeles, against the wishes of state and local officials, has sent shock waves through American politics.

Police advance on protesters who had shut down Highway 101 in Los Angeles on Sunday, June 8th, 2025. Photograph: Philip Cheung/The New York Times

California’s governor, Gavin Newsom, and other Democratic governors have sharply criticised the move, describing it as an “alarming abuse of power”.

Mr Newsom has called on the administration to rescind the “unlawful” deployment.

“This is a serious breach of state sovereignty – inflaming tensions while pulling resources from where they’re actually needed. Rescind the order. Return control to California,” Mr Newsom said.

Mr Trump ordered the deployment of 2,000 national guard on Saturday night following two days of clashes between demonstrators and US immigration authorities.

The decision marked a stunning escalation in a broad crackdown on immigrants following raids across the country, which have triggered protests.

Mr Trump’s federalisation of the guard troops is the first time an American president has used such power since the 1992 LA riots. At that time widespread violence broke out in reaction to the acquittal of four white police officers for brutally beating Black motorist Rodney King.

By Sunday morning, some 300 national guard troops had been deployed to the city. As the day began, two dozen of them appeared to news crews outside the federal complex as though intent only on posing for photographs.

By afternoon, thousands of protesters had gathered downtown. Protesters at the metropolitan detention centre peacefully confronted heavily armed national guard soldiers.

Activists hide behind a makeshift barricade during protests sparked by immigration raids in Los Angeles, California. Photograph: EPA

The Los Angeles Police Department declared the protest an “unlawful assembly”, ordering everyone in the area to leave or face arrest.

Still, the protests continued for hours. Police reported arresting a number of people. Officers began patrolling the area on horseback. The California highway patrol attempted to remove people from the nearby 101 freeway.

Popping sounds could be heard through the area as protesters chanted “Go home” and “Shame”. Journalists and protesters were reportedly struck by projectiles. Los Angeles police said two officers were injured after being struck by motorcyclists attempting to “breach a skirmish line”.

Throughout the afternoon, there were isolated episodes of vandalism – graffiti sprayed on buildings and vehicles, and a protester who damaged the side mirror of a parked car he passed. A line of spray-painted Waymo driverless cars, one with a smashed windshield, were later set on fire.

By Sunday evening, tensions had risen. Protesters continued to obstruct the freeway even after authorities had attempted to forcefully clear them out, with demonstrators throwing garbage and rocks at police.

Mr Newsom and the Los Angeles mayor, Karen Bass, had urged protesters throughout the day to stay peaceful, and doubled down on their plea on Sunday evening.

“Protest is appropriate to do, but it is just not appropriate for there to be violence,” Ms Bass said.

LA police chief Jim McDonnell on Sunday evening called the violence “disgusting”. Mr McDonnell said officers had been pelted with rocks, and shot at with commercial grade fireworks.

He said those engaged in violence were not among the people demonstrating against the immigration raids, but are “people who do this all the time”.

Mr McDonnell said he would initially not have called for the national guards’ deployment. But, he said, “looking at tonight, this thing has gotten out of control”.

Earlier on Sunday, Ms Bass said the national guard deployment was “the last thing Los Angeles needs”, adding that she had discouraged the administration from doing so.

“I was hoping to prevent this situation from happening,” she said. “Our city is still trying to recover from the wildfires.

“We do not need to see our city torn apart,” she said, adding that people are “terrified”.

Tear gas fills Los Angeles streets as protesters clash with police after a raid was conducted by Immigration and Customs Enforcement. Video: Reuters

Mr Trump’s move has been followed by the threat of even more escalation.

Earlier, Pete Hegseth, Mr Trump’s defence secretary, had raised the possibility of deploying US marines on to the streets of LA.

Mr Newsom has called the potential deployment of US marines “deranged”.

He and other California leaders have been adamant that local officers had adequately responded to the protests on Friday and Saturday.

Kristi Noem, the Department of Homeland Security secretary, criticised Mr Newsom’s stance on ABC’s Face the Nation. She said: “If he was doing his job people wouldn’t have gotten hurt the last couple of days ... governor Newsom has proven that he makes bad decisions.”

The Independent Vermont senator Bernie Sanders called the situation a threat to US democracy.

“We have a president who is moving this country rapidly into authoritarianism,” he told CNN. “He does not believe in the rule of law.”

In a joint statement, Democratic governors on Sunday condemned Mr Trump’s deployment of the California national guard as an “alarming abuse of power”.

Tensions in Los Angeles had begun on Friday, when protesters clashed with law enforcement officials conducting immigration raids on multiple locations in the sprawling city’s downtown.

On Saturday, US immigration authorities extended enforcement action into Paramount, a majority Latino area southeast of Los Angeles, and were met with more protests outside an industrial park.

A standoff developed between border patrol personnel in riot gear and gas masks and protesters. As demonstrations continued, law enforcement deployed tear gas and protesters also threw objects at them. At least one car was set alight.

Mr Trump then promised to send in the national guard.

Mr Newsom immediately condemned the move: “The federal government is taking over the California national guard and deploying 2,000 soldiers in Los Angeles – not because there is a shortage of law enforcement, but because they want a spectacle,” Mr Newsom said later. “Don’t give them one.”

The president has long promised mass immigration raids across the US after campaigning in part last year on anti-immigrant sentiment. – Guardian