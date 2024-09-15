FBI investigating apparent ‘attempted assassination’ of Donald Trump with suspect in custody

Police outside Trump International Golf Club in West Palm Beach, Florida, on Sunday. Photograph: Saul Martinez/The New York Times

The FBI said on Sunday it was investigating what appears to be an attempted assassination of former US president Donald Trump.

In a statement, the FBI said: “The FBI has responded to West Palm Beach Florida and is investigating what appears to be an attempted assassination of former president Trump.”

Law enforcement officials said during a press conference that the gunman was in some bushes near the property line of the golf course when secret service agents, who were clearing holes ahead of Mr Trump, spotted a rifle barrel in the bushes.

Agents engaged the gunman and fired at least four rounds of ammunition around 5.30pm Irish time. The gunman then dropped his rifle, two backpacks and other items and fled in a black Nissan car. A witness, the sheriff said, saw the gunman and managed to take photos of his car and license plate.

Authorities then sent out an alert to statewide agencies with the information on the vehicle, which led to sheriff’s deputies in neighbouring Martin County stopping and apprehending the suspect on I-95.

“We have somebody in custody right now,” said Palm Beach County sheriff Ric Bradshaw.

The Republican presidential candidate is safe, his campaign team confirmed.

Mr Trump said in a statement after the incident: “There were gunshots in my vicinity, but before rumours start spiraling out of control, I wanted you to hear this first: I AM SAFE AND WELL!

“Nothing will slow me down. I will NEVER SURRENDER!”

Police block off a road near Trump International Golf Club following the incident. Photograph: Saul Martinez/The New York Times

Mr Trump was previously injured in an assassination attempt in Pennsylvania on July 13th, raising questions about protection for candidates just months ahead of what looks likely to be highly contested November 5th election in which he will face off against Democratic vice-president Kamala Harris.

Mr Trump had returned to Florida this weekend from a west coast tour that included a Friday night rally in Las Vegas and a Utah fundraiser.

The White House said US president Joe Biden and Ms Harris had both been briefed and would be kept updated on the investigation.

The White House added they were “relieved” to know Mr Trump is safe.

Ms Harris, in a statement said she was “glad” Mr Trump was safe, adding that “violence has no place in America”.

Mr Trump’s election running mate, Republican senator for Ohio JD Vance said in a post on X: “I’m glad President Trump is safe. I spoke to him before the news was public and he was, amazingly, in good spirits.

“Still much we don’t know, but I’ll be hugging my kids extra tight tonight and saying a prayer of gratitude.”

In an X post, senator Lindsey Graham, one of Mr Trump’s top congressional allies, said he had spoken with the former president after the incident and that he was in “good spirits” and was “one of the strongest people I’ve ever known”.

Mr Trump often spends the morning playing golf, before having lunch at the Trump International Golf Club West Palm Beach, one of three he owns in the state.

Mr Trump has had a stepped-up security footprint since the assassination attempt in July.

When he has been at Trump Tower in New York, a line-up of trucks have parked in a wall outside the building. And at outdoor rallies, he now speaks from behind an enclosure of bulletproof glass.

Max Egusquiza, of Palm Beach, described the emergency response outside Mr Trump’s West Palm Beach golf course.

“From what I saw five black unmarked SUVs blocked in a grey Mercedes in front of the golf course. There were about 20 or more cop cars flying from nearby streets,” he said. – Reuters/AP