Steven Smyrl was removed as an elder at Christ Church Sandymount after his same-sex marriage in 2018 and a subsequent internal investigation by a Presbyterian Church commission

The Presbyterian Church in Ireland has accepted findings by the State’s data privacy watchdog that it unlawfully processed the personal data of Steven Smyrl, a church elder in Sandymount, Dublin.

The Data Protection Commission (DPC) upheld two complaints made by Smyrl about the church.

In September 2019 Smyrl was formally removed as an elder at Christ Church Sandymount following his same-sex marriage in 2018 and a subsequent internal investigation by a church commission.

Acknowledging the DPC’s findings, the Presbyterian Church said in a statement that it was “committed to improving our processes and procedures, to ensure full compliance in the future”.

The data regulator said it “very much regretted” its delay in dealing with Smyrl’s complaints.

During the inquiry of the Presbyterian Church in Ireland into Smyrl and his marriage, two confidential documents containing sensitive personal information were submitted in support of his position, including a personal statement by himself and a letter of support from the minister and church council secretary at Christ Church Sandymount.

These documents were intended for the sole attention of the six members of the investigating Presbyterian Church commission. Under the church’s own rules, information submitted to a commission remains confidential and should not be disclosed to other parties.

The DPC found that the Presbyterian Church had failed to demonstrate a lawful basis for this “further processing” of Smyrl’s personal data contained within the letter of support.

Christ Church Sandymount: The documents included a letter of support from the minister and church council secretary

It found that the church had “further failed to demonstrate a lawful basis for the inclusion of additional special category personal data in its letter retracting allegedly defamatory statements”.

In addition, the DPC pointed out that a data controller/data processor may be liable “for damages in the courts if it fails to observe the duty of care it owes in relation to personal data in its possession.

“It is a matter for any individual who feels s/he may have suffered from a contravention by a data controller of its data protection responsibilities to take legal advice as appropriate.”

Smyrl said he intended “to take legal advice regarding redress for the harm caused” to him by the Presbyterian Church’s mishandling of his case.

Welcoming the Data Protection Commission’s findings, he said he found it “deeply disturbing” that the church “appears to have little regard for the privacy and dignity of individuals”.

He had supplied “highly personal and deeply sensitive information in confidence and was utterly taken aback to discover that it was subsequently shared with others without consent.

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“This was done with either no apparent thought for the consequences or, more disturbingly, with the intention of causing me maximum embarrassment,” he said.

“Either way, the result was deeply humiliating.”

What he found “particularly troubling” was “the apparent belief that the church’s theological position gives it licence to demean people whose lives do not conform to its doctrines”, he said.