Titanic sub: Families mourn five on board after ‘catastrophic implosion’

Tributes have been paid to the five people believed to have been instantly killed in a “catastrophic implosion” of the Titan submersible during its dive to the Titanic.

On Thursday, after days of aerial and underwater searches, a robotic diving vehicle deployed from a Canadian ship discovered a debris field from the submersible Titan on the seabed 1,600 feet (488 metres) from the bow of the Titanic.

“The debris field here is consistent with a catastrophic implosion of the vehicle,” Rear Adm John Mauger of the US Coast Guard said.

The Titan, operated by the US-based company OceanGate Expeditions, had been missing since it lost contact with its surface support ship on Sunday morning about an hour and 45 minutes into what should have been a two-hour dive to the world’s most famous shipwreck. Thursday’s developments in the search mission and discovery are here.

Clockwise, from top left: Hamish Harding, Stockton Rush, Shahzada Dawood and son Suleman, and Paul-Henri Nargeolet. Photographs: PA/Getty. Photographs: PA, Getty Images

Summary of developments:

Tributes have been paid to the five men who were on-board the sub when it went missing

The US coast guard said on Thursday the found debris is “consistent with a catastrophic loss of the pressure chamber” in the submersible

The debris was found close to the wreck of the Titanic at a depth of some 3.8km below the ocean’s surface

A family member of the British billionaire Hamish Harding, who was on-board the submersible when it went missing, has said it took OceanGate, the operator of the sub, “far too long” to report its disappearance

The family of British adventurer Hamish Harding has also paid tribute to their “dedicated father”.

Mr Harding was described as “a guide, an inspiration, a support, and a living legend” following the news of his death on Thursday.

In a short statement, Mr Harding’s family said: “He was one of a kind and we adored him.

“He was a passionate explorer – whatever the terrain – who lived his life for his family, his business and for the next adventure.

“What he achieved in his lifetime was truly remarkable and if we can take any small consolation from this tragedy, it’s that we lost him doing what he loved.”

Mr Harding’s family said his death has left a “gap in our lives that can never be filled”, and that they were “united in grief” with the families of the others who had died.

“We know that Hamish would have been immensely proud to see how nations, experts, industry colleagues and friends came together for the search and we extend our heartfelt thanks for all their efforts,” they said. – PA

The family of Shahzada Dawood and his son Suleman has paid tribute after they died in the Titan submersible’s catastrophic implosion.

The Dawood family released a statement on Thursday night, mourning the loss of the father and son.

“Our beloved sons were aboard the OceanGate’s Titan submersible that perished underwater,” the statement said.

“Please continue to keep the departed souls of our family in your prayers during this difficult period of mourning.

The family statement said they are truly grateful to those involved in the rescue operations and the “untiring efforts” brought strength to the family.

“We are also indebted to our friends, family, colleagues and well-wishers from all over the world who have stood by us during our hour of need,” the statement said.

“We extend our heartfelt condolences to the families of the other passengers onboard the Titan submersible.”

The sister of Shahzada Dawood and aunt of Suleman, Azmeh Dawood, told NBC News in the US that the 19-year-old was terrified about going on the trip.

The Wall Street Journal (WSJ) reports that a “top secret US navy acoustic detection system designed to spot enemy submarines first heard the Titan sub implosion hours after the submersible began its mission”.

According to the WSJ: The Navy began listening for the Titan almost as soon as the sub lost communications, according to a US defence official. Shortly after its disappearance, the US system detected what it suspected was the sound of an implosion near the debris site discovered Thursday and reported its findings to the commander on site, US defense officials said.

“The US Navy conducted an analysis of acoustic data and detected an anomaly consistent with an implosion or explosion in the general vicinity of where the Titan submersible was operating when communications were lost,” a senior US Navy official told the Wall Street Journal in a statement.

“While not definitive, this information was immediately shared with the Incident Commander to assist with the ongoing search and rescue mission.”

US Coast Guard Rear Adm John Mauger told reporters on Thursday that robotic craft on the seabed will continue to gather evidence but it was not clear whether gathering remains will be possible given the nature of the accident and the extreme conditions.

“We will begin to demobilise personnel and vessels from the scene over the course of the next 24 hours,” he said.