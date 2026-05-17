Crime & Law

Man (60s) released without charge after body of man (30s) found at Dublin house

Gardaí responded to a call from house on Brookwood Heights, Artane, shortly after 12.30am on Saturday

Gardaí are investigating after a man's body was found in Artane, Dublin, on Saturday.
Gardaí are investigating after a man's body was found in Artane, Dublin, on Saturday.
Órla Ryan
Sun May 17 2026 - 10:231 MIN READ

A man in his 60s, who was arrested after the body of another man (30s) was found at a house in Dublin early on Saturday morning, has been released without charge.

Gardaí and emergency services responded to a call from a house on Brookwood Heights, Artane, shortly after 12.30am.

The man in his 30s was treated at the scene but was pronounced dead a short time later.

The man in his 60s, who was arrested at the scene and was questioned at a Garda station in north Dublin. A file is being prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions, and investigations into the incident are ongoing.

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The scene remains preserved, and a postmortem examination is expected to take place later on Sunday.

A senior Garda officer and family liaison officer have been assigned to the case, with an incident room set up at Clontarf Garda station.

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