Man (60s) released without charge after body of man (30s) found at Dublin house

Gardaí are investigating after a man's body was found in Artane, Dublin, on Saturday.

A man in his 60s, who was arrested after the body of another man (30s) was found at a house in Dublin early on Saturday morning, has been released without charge.

Gardaí and emergency services responded to a call from a house on Brookwood Heights, Artane, shortly after 12.30am.

The man in his 30s was treated at the scene but was pronounced dead a short time later.

The man in his 60s, who was arrested at the scene and was questioned at a Garda station in north Dublin. A file is being prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions, and investigations into the incident are ongoing.

The scene remains preserved, and a postmortem examination is expected to take place later on Sunday.

A senior Garda officer and family liaison officer have been assigned to the case, with an incident room set up at Clontarf Garda station.