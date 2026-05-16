Moylan hat-trick steals Cannon’s thunder as Ireland show Grenada no mercy in Murcia

Jack Moylan celebrates scoring his hat-trick and Ireland's fifth goal during the friendly international against Grenada at Enrique Roca Stadium in Murcia, Spain. Photograph: Ryan Byrne/Inpho

Friendly international: Republic of Ireland 5 [Cannon 46, 56; Moylan 62, 79, 83] Grenada 0

Jack Moylan ensured that an otherwise forgettable international friendly will be remembered for his hat-trick on debut as Ireland ran out easy winners thanks to five second-half goals in Murcia on Saturday afternoon.

Damien Duff, the manager who plucked Moylan from obscurity at Wexford in 2022 to shape the Shelbourne attack around him, will be proud as punch watching from his home in Wicklow.

Moylan’s first cap was the stuff of dreams. The second half, mind, not his nervy introduction to this level.

Goalkeeper Trishawn Thomas had a lot to do with the 0-0 scoreline at half-time. The Grenada policeman put on a shot-stopping clinic, leaping low to save shots from Moylan, Conor Coventry and Adam Idah.

Even when Thomas was beaten, Irish inaccuracy breathed life into this one-sided game.

Idah must still be wondering how he failed to score in the 31st minute. Chiedozie Ogbene burst off the right, clearing two defenders before teeing up the former Celtic striker only for Idah to roll the ball wide of the far post.

There were plenty of hooped jerseys speckled among an estimated crowd of 500 Irish fans. The Celtic supporters were understandably late catching a tram to the ground, stalling in Murcia to watch Martin O’Neill’s side deny Hearts a Scottish Premiership title in a dramatic end game.

Although the match lacked any drama, Ireland boss Heimir Hallgrímsson will have learned plenty about his fringe players.

Jason Knight has been unable to command a place in midfield under Stephen Kenny or Hallgrímsson, but he’d a rare opportunity to impress at right wing back, perhaps maybe even become Séamus Coleman’s permanent replacement.

Tayo Adaramola showed his pace down the left, doing enough in 45 minutes to warrant a second cap against Qatar at the Aviva Stadium on May 28th.

Ireland's Tom Cannon scores a goal during the friendly against Grenada. Photograph: Ryan Byrne/Inpho

Tom Cannon also embraced his opportunity, scoring seconds into the second half off an assist by fellow substitute Will Ferry.

Coventry, Adaramola and Mark McGuinness made way as Ogbene switched to right wing back and Knight went to centre back. All five foot eight inches of him. It was that sort of cake walk.

Ferry, one of seven first caps on the evening, made an impression while James Abankwah was strong and unrushed at the heart of defence.

Cannon showed he is a natural born finisher with his second goal after 55 minutes. Idah’s backheel from a weighted pass by Andrew Moran gave the Sheffield United striker a clear sight of the target.

Moylan made it 3-0 around the hour mark when latching on to Dara O’Shea clearing header.

By then, the Grenadians looked shattered.

Two more debuts arrived as Ogbene and Idah made way for Millenic Alli and Aidomo Emakhu. And then came Rory Finneran. The 18-year-old’s first task as an Ireland international was to pick himself off the grass after he was kicked on the edge of the box. Cannon smashed the resulting free off the crossbar.

Cannon’s hat-trick never came but Moylan delivered to secure a unanimous man of the match award.

REPUBLIC OF IRELAND: O’Leary (Keeley 73); Knight, Abankwah, McGuinness (Cannon 46), O’Shea (capt), Adaramola (Ferry 46); Molumby (Finneran 73), Coventry (Moran 46); Ogbene (Alli 63), Idah (Emakhu 63), Moylan.

GRENADA: Thomas; Vincent-Young, Harrack, Sandiford, Gabriel; Francis, Charles, Muirhead, John-Brown; Hippolyte, Akins.

Referee: Seth Galia (Gibraltar).