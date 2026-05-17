Four dead following road incidents in Co Donegal and Co Dublin on Saturday

Gardaí at the scene of the fatal road traffic collision on the N11 in Loughlinstown, Co Dublin, in which a woman in her 20s died. Photograph: Damien Storan

Four people have died following separate road incidents in Co Donegal and south Co Dublin on Saturday.

A man died in hospital after a single vehicle crash on the R238 at Ardmore, Muff, Co Donegal on Saturday night.

The man in his 20s, who was the driver and sole occupant of the car, was taken to Altnagelvin Hospital in Derry after the incident, which occurred at 9.45pm.

The road remained closed on Sunday for forensic examination, with local diversions in place, and gardaí in Buncrana are seeking witnesses who may have been on the road between 9.30pm and 10pm, or dashcam footage of the incident.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Buncrana Garda Station on 074 9320540, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.

Separately, a pedestrian, a woman in her 20s, was fatally injured in Loughlinstown, Co Dublin, on Saturday night.

The woman was struck by a car on the N11 Bray Road at approximately 11.50pm. She was pronounced dead at the scene, An Garda Síochána said in a statement.

Garda technical staff are to examine the scene of the incident, with traffic diversions in place early on Sunday.

The Garda appealed to anyone who witnessed the incident to come forward, including road users who may have camera footage from the area that could help the investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Shankill Garda station on 01 666 4400, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any garda station.

Earlier, two men died in a two-vehicle crash in Co Donegal on Saturday afternoon.

Four other people were injured in the incident that occurred on the N15 in Birchhill shortly after 2pm.

A man in his 20s and a man in his 30s, who were travelling in one of the vehicles, were pronounced dead at the scene.

Two other occupants of the same vehicle, a woman in her 20s and a man in his 20s, were taken to Letterkenny University Hospital. Their injuries are believed to be non life-threatening.

A man and woman in their 40s, who were in the other vehicle, are also being treated for non life-threatening injuries at the hospital.

The remains of the men who died were taken to Letterkenny University Hospital where postmortems will take place.

The Garda appealed to witnesses of the incident to come forward and asked road users who may have camera footage (including dashcam) and were travelling in the area between 1.30pm and 2.30pm to make this footage available.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Donegal Town Garda station on 074 974 0190, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any garda station.