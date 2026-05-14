Large number of chicken products recalled due to salmonella

The FSAI has recalled various chicken products due to the presence of salmonella. Photograph: FSAI

A large number of chicken products have been recalled by the Food Safety Authority of Ireland (FSAI) due to the presence of salmonella.

On Thursday, the FSAI said the Western Brand was recalling various batches of chicken products, which includes those sold under the Aldi, Tesco, Dunnes Stores, Inishella and Lidl brands.

Chicken wings, drumsticks, whole chickens, a variety of fillet types, breasts, legs, diced chicken, thighs, rotisserie chickens and steaks were recalled.

The impacted products carried different batch codes and had use-by dates ranging from May 5th to May 14th. Some recalled chicken batches had added flavours and their packs differed in size.

The full list can be viewed here.

The FSAI said that, although some of the implicated batches are past their use-by date, the products are suitable for home freezing. It advised consumers not to eat the recalled products.

The authority advised consumers to check their freezers for the implicated batches and said recall notices would be displayed at point of sale.

[ Rodent infestations and spider egg sacs among reasons for food closure orders in Dublin, Cork and WaterfordOpens in new window ]

Earlier this week the FSAI issued recall notices for a smaller batch of chicken products by Manor Farm and Western Brand due to the possible presence of salmonella.

Symptoms of salmonella typically develop anywhere between six to 72 hours after infection, although more commonly between 12 to 36 hours.

Diarrhoea is the most common symptom. Others include fever, headache and abdominal cramps.

The illness usually lasts four to seven days.

The FSAI said wholesalers and distributors are requested to contact their affected retailer customers, recall the implicated batches and provide a point-of-sale recall notice to retailer customers.

It added that retailers are requested to remove the implicated batches from sale and display recall notices at point of sale.