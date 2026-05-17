Ukrainian drones kill four in Russia as Moscow faces biggest attack in over a year

Damaged residential building in Kyiv following Russian strikes on the city on 15 May 2026. Photograph: Tetiana Dzhafarova/AFP via Getty Images

At ‌least four people were killed in a major Ukrainian drone ‌attack on Russian regions, including Moscow, which faced its largest assault ​in more than a year.

Three people died in the Moscow region and one in the Belgorod region, authorities said on ​Sunday.

Ukraine’s president Volodymyr Zelenskiy said ​on Sunday: “Our responses to Russia’s prolongation of ​the war and ⁠its attacks on our cities ‌and ‌communities ​are entirely justified.”

“The distance ​from Ukraine’s state ‌border is over ​500km. The concentration ⁠of ⁠Russian ​air defence in the Moscow region is the highest. But we are overcoming ‌it,” he ⁠said. “ ... We are clearly telling the Russians: their ‌state must end ​its war.”

Moscow regional governor Andrei Vorobyov said a woman was killed when ⁠a home was hit in Khimki, north ‌of ‌the ​capital, adding that rescuers were searching the debris for another person. Two men ⁠were killed in ​the village of Pogorelki ​in the Mytishchi district. Several residential high-rises and infrastructure facilities ‌were damaged, he said.

Air ​defences destroyed 81 drones headed for Moscow since midnight, ⁠TASS reported, citing ⁠mayor ​Sergei Sobyanin, making it the largest attack on the capital in over a year.

Sobyanin said 12 people were injured, mostly near the entrance to Moscow’s oil refinery, while three houses were damaged. The “technology” of the refinery was ‌not damaged, ⁠he added.

Russia’s defence ministry said 556 drones had been downed over the country overnight and into ‌the morning.

The country’s largest airport – Moscow’s Sheremetyevo – said drone debris ​had fallen on its territory ​without causing any damage. – Reuters

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