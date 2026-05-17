Murder investigation launched after man dies following east Belfast break-in

A murder investigation has been launched after a man died following a break-in at an apartment building in east Belfast, police said.

The Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) said emergency services were called to reports of an assault in the Holywood Road area in the early hours of Tuesday.

The victim, named by police as 51-year-old Nicholas Gordon, was taken to hospital, where he later died.

A PSNI spokesperson said: “We received a report at around 8.25am on Tuesday, 12th May of an assault in the Holywood Road area, where a number of intruders had entered an apartment building and attacked another male, before making off.

“We believe the assault took place at around 4.45am that morning.”

A 24-year-old man and a 49-year-old woman were arrested on suspicion of aggravated burglary with intent to commit grievous bodily harm.

Both have since been released on bail pending further enquiries, police confirmed.

The police statement added: “Sadly, the injured man, 51-year-old Nicholas (Nicky) Gordon, has now passed away and a murder investigation has been launched.

“Our thoughts are with his family at this incredibly difficult time.”

PSNI appealed for witnesses or anyone with CCTV, dashcam, or doorbell footage from the Holywood Road area on May 12 to contact them . - PA