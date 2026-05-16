Student arrested at Dublin Airport thought €500k cannabis in baggage was ‘phones and watches’

The student was stopped by customs officers at Dublin Airport's Terminal 2 on Friday. Photograph: file picture

A computer science student arrested at Dublin Airport for smuggling €500,000 of cannabis claimed he believed he was carrying phones and watches in his baggage, a court heard.

Mohammed Islam (26) of Crohan’s Road, East Sussex, England, was stopped by customs officers at Terminal 2 on Friday morning.

Garda Sinead Deevy told Judge Treasa Kelly at Dublin District Court that Islam made no reply when charged with unlawful possession and importation of the drug, and possessing it for sale or supply.

Bail was set at €35,000 on Saturday, and he was remanded in custody.

The Dublin Airport-based garda objected to bail due to flight risk concerns and told the court that Islam had no ties to Ireland.

She confirmed the seizure weighed 25kg, with an estimated value of €500,000.

The student, an English national, was stopped after disembarking a flight from Ontario, Canada, via Heathrow, London.

An X-ray of his baggage showed “organic matter”.

“On further inspection of the bags by customs officers, 46 vacuum-packed parcels of suspected cannabis herb were found in two suitcases,” the garda said.

The court heard that on arrest, he acknowledged he understood the reason and made admissions.

The garda stated Islam claimed that “he did not know what was in the suitcases, he thought it was phones and watches”.

The judge noted that additional charges would be sought and that the accused had no previous bench warrants.

The garda told the proceedings that he was a resident of England, with no friends or family in Ireland, and had no accommodation booked in Dublin.

The officer said that was due to take a connecting flight to Heathrow.

She said she was aware the accused was a computer science student. He has also had a job with a company since March, working on commission, but has yet to be paid. The accused, dressed in a cream shirt and pants, did not address the court, which was told that he was also a carer for his mother, and had a £5,000 debt. He was offered £10,000 to bring the two suitcases to Dublin, the court heard.

The court heard that Islam’s family took the matter very seriously and that his father and sister flew over from England to attend the hearing.

Judge Kelly set his bail bond at €5,000 and required approval of a €30,000 independent surety before he could be released, with the condition that he not apply for a replacement passport and that he reside in Ireland.

He will appear next week at Cloverhill District Court for directions from the Director of Public Prosecutions. Legal aid was granted.