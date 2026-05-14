Wes Streeting expected to launch Labour leadership bid

Main Points

Allies of Britain’s health secretary Wes Streeting were telephoning Labour Party MPs on Wednesday night asking them to back him in an imminent heave against UK prime minister Keir Starmer.

Starmer had a 16-minute Downing Street meeting with Streeting yesterday, after which Starmer said he had “full confidence” in him

A challenger needs a minimum of 81 MPs – roughly one fifth of Labour’s parliamentary party – to pledge their formal backing to trigger a leadership contest under party rules.

Backers of another would-be challenger to Starmer, the Greater Manchester mayor Andy Burnham, who is not an MP, were insisting he still had time to enter the race

Starmer’s position has become increasingly tenuous since Labour’s hammering in elections across Britain last week

Key Reads

Reeves hail GDP growth as rationale for retaining Starmer

UK chancellor Rachel Reeves says Labour should not plunge the country into chaos by holding a leadership contest “at a time when there is conflict in the world and also at a time when our plan to grow the economy is starting to bear fruit”.

Reeves was asked by the BBC about a possible leadership contest and her message for health secretary Wes Streeting, who is widely expected to challenge Keir Starmer.

She adds that Labour MPs have “an important decision to make today” as she said the economy is growing strongly because of decisions she has made as Chancellor.

“We shouldn’t put that at risk,” adds Reeves.

It comes after the latest GDP figures show that the economy grew by 0.6 per cent in the first quarter of 2026.

UK economy shows surprising level of growth

A beleaguered British prime minister Keir Starmer has received a timely if modest economic boost.

Gross Domestic Product (GDP) increased by 0.6 per cent between January and March, the Office for National Statistics (ONS) said.

This was higher than the 0.5 per cent growth that most economists had been expecting, and marks the highest since the first quarter of 2025.

The ONS also said GDP increased by 0.3 per cent in March, surprising economists who had been expecting growth to slow following the onset of the war in the Middle East.

ONS director of economic statistics Liz McKeown said: “Growth picked up in the first quarter of the year, led by broad-based increases across the services sector.

“Within that wholesale, computer programming and advertising performed particularly well.

“Production also grew slightly, while construction returned to growth, though only partly reversing weakness at the end of last year.”

How does a Labour leadership contest work?

Leadership heaves are familiar to British politics in recent years, but it’s party rules that govern such contests, and Labour’s work different to the Tory systems that produced Theresa May, Boris Johnson, Liz Truss and Rishi Sunak in succession after David Cameron’s post-Brexit resignation.

Labour rules state that a candidate with the support of 20% of MPs (current 81 in total) can trigger a challenge. The prime minister can automatically contest that challenge if he wishes - and he is expected to do so.

Any other candidate with 20% support can also then join the ballot - though the numbers may run out quickly as some have pledged support for the PM, and more than 100 people have ministerial or other government roles from which they would be expected to resign if they lost confidence in the leader.

The vote is ranked choice, with the first candidate above 50% becoming leader and last-placed candidates eliminated until someone triumphs.

Rayner cleared of tax wrongdoing

Wes Streeting comes from the right of the Labour Party, so if a contest were triggered, MPs of the so-called “soft left” are expected to produce their own candidate to oppose both him and Keir Starmer, whose poor local election results, personal polling and perceived struggle to get to grips with Britain’s problems have rendered his position shaky within the party.

Manchester mayor Andy Burnham lacks the seat in Parliament required to challenge in an imminent contest, so an alternative is required.

By coincidence, the way has been cleared overnight for another candidate however. Angela Rayner has been cleared by tax authorities of deliberate wrongdoing or carelessness over her tax affairs, the Guardian’s Pippa Crerar reports overnight, paving the way for a potential leadership bid.

The former deputy prime minister has settled £40,000 in unpaid stamp duty after initially paying the lower rate, but has not paid any penalty as a result of the investigation. The revenue commissioners were also satisfied there was no tax avoidance.

Ed Miliband, a former Labour leader, has also featured in discussions as an option should he be needed.

Streeting poised for challenge

A contest for the leadership of the UK Labour Party and a place in 10 Downing Street threatens again to break out on Thursday with health secretary Wes Streeting thought to be on the verge of resigning from cabinet.

Allies of Streeting were phoning fellow MPs on Wednesday night asking for support in a putative heave against prime minister Keir Starmer, London correspondent Mark Paul reports

A challenger needs a minimum of 81 MPs – roughly one fifth of Labour’s parliamentary party – to pledge their formal backing to trigger a leadership contest under party rules.

Starmer is automatically entitled to enter the contest to defend his position. It is understood that he plans to fight that contest if it is triggered.