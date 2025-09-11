Peter Mandelson sacked as British ambassador to US over Jeffrey Epstein links

Peter Mandelson has been withdrawn as ambassador to the US after emails revealed the depth of his relationship with paedophile financier Jeffrey Epstein.

In response to an urgent question, UK foreign office minister Stephen Doughty told MPs in the House of Commons that the long-time Labour politician had been sacked.

A foreign office statement said: “In light of the additional information in emails written by Peter Mandelson, the Prime Minister has asked the Foreign Secretary to withdraw him as ambassador.

“The emails show that the depth and extent of Peter Mandelson’s relationship with Jeffrey Epstein is materially different from that known at the time of his appointment.

“In particular Peter Mandelson’s suggestion that Jeffrey Epstein’s first conviction was wrongful and should be challenged is new information.

“In light of that, and mindful of the victims of Epstein’s crimes he has been withdrawn as ambassador with immediate effect.”

The US ambassador and architect of New Labour was under pressure after the publication of his correspondence to Epstein after his arrest for procuring a child for prostitution.

The Conservatives and Scottish National Party called for Mr Mandelson’s resignation, while the Liberal Democrats demanded an investigation into whether he broke the diplomatic code.

Downing Street insisted that “due process” was followed before his appointment as US ambassador.

In his emails Mr Mandelson, who once described Epstein as his “best pal”, urged the disgraced financier to “fight for early release” and assured him that “your friends stay with you and love you”.

“I think the world of you and I feel hopeless and furious about what has happened,” he wrote. “I can still barely understand it. It just could not happen in Britain.”

In a statement to the BBC after his emails to Epstein were published by Bloomberg and the Sun, Mr Mandelson said he “relied on assurances of his innocence that turned out later to be horrendously false. His lawyers claimed that it was a shakedown of him, a criminal conspiracy. I foolishly relied on their word, which I regret to this day”.

Earlier on Wednesday, Mr Mandelson gave an interview to the Sun where he admitted that more “very embarrassing” details of his friendship with Epstein would emerge.

He said the paedophile financier was a “charismatic criminal liar” and that he deeply regretted continuing their association “far longer than I should have”.

“I feel a tremendous sense of sympathy for those people, those women, who suffered as a result of his behaviour and his illegal criminal activities,” he said.

Mr Mandelson stressed that he never witnessed any wrongdoing and that he “never sought, nor did [Epstein] offer” any introductions to women in the same way he had done for others, “perhaps it’s because I’m a gay man”.

Earlier this week it emerged that Mr Mandelson had described Epstein as his “best pal” in a series of messages included in a 50th “birthday book” released by US lawmakers.

When he faced questions in February about his association with Epstein from the Financial Times, Mr Mandelson expressed regret but added: “I’m not going to go into this. It’s an FT obsession and frankly you can all f**k off. OK?” – Guardian