Two found guilty of conspiring to carry out arson attacks on car and properties linked to Starmer

Two men have been found guilty of conspiring to carry out arson attacks on property and a car connected to UK prime minister Keir Starmer.

Roman Lavrynovych (22) from Ukraine and Stanislav Carpiuc (27) from Romania, were found guilty at the Old Bailey in London on Monday. Another Ukrainian man, Petro Pochynok (35), was cleared of the same charge.

Lavrynovych was also convicted of damaging two properties by fire being reckless as to whether life was endangered on May 11th and 12th last year. He was acquitted of two counts of committing arson with intent to risk life.

The judge remanded the defendants into custody to be sentenced on Friday. Jurors deliberated for seven hours and 26 minutes before reaching their unanimous verdicts. Lavrynovych and Carpiuc will be sentenced at the Old Bailey on Friday.

During a months-long trial, the jury heard that the three men were offered payment to set fire to a car and two houses linked to Starmer by a mysterious Russian-speaking figure named El Money, or “Hroshi” in Ukrainian.

The police recovered more than 320 messages between El Money and Lavrynovych on Telegram, dating back to September 2024. The anonymous contact, who communicated in Russian, offered Lavrynovych £3,000 in cryptocurrency if he set the fires, filmed them and got them on the news.

Pochynok, who was asked by his friend Carpiuc to assist Lavrynovych with some suitcases, told the court he was “deceived” by both men and had no idea about Lavyronvych’s plans to set fire to a car on May 8th.

Starmer’s sister-in-law, Judith Alexander, was living with her partner and daughter in the prime minister’s former home in Kentish Town when the front door was set ablaze on May 12th, 2025.

“I did not see anyone on the street,” Alexander told the court in April, “but when I looked down I saw smoke and an orange glow where the front door was.”

Following the arson attacks, El Money told Lavrynovych to leave the UK. “Look, you attacked the home of a very high-ranking person in Britain,” El Money wrote on Telegram. “I’ll send you money, you need to leave the city.”

Lavyronvych was arrested at his home in Sydenham, south-east London, on May 13th, 2025. Carpiuc was arrested on May 17th at Luton airport, while waiting to board a flight to Romania.

During the trial, all three men denied holding any grudges against the prime minister. In his evidence, Pochmynok described Starmer as a “friend of Ukraine.”

Comm Helen Flanagan, the head of counter-terrorism policing London, said there was “no ideological motivation” for the defendants and “no evidence to suggest that they knew who they were targeting, and that that was the prime minister or properties linked to the prime minister”.

She added: “However, clearly the intention from the online tasker was to create fear, both for the victim and the prime minister, and cause uncertainty, unrest, for the UK.”

After the verdicts, the chief prosecutor, Frank Ferguson, said: “These were deliberate and dangerous acts of arson carried out against properties and a vehicle linked to the prime minister, and they posed a serious risk to life.

“Such offences go beyond damage to property – they are intended to intimidate and undermine public confidence, and that will not be tolerated.”

In May, during prime minister’s questions, Starmer described the fires as “an attack on all of us, on democracy and the values that we stand for”.

A government spokesperson said: “This was an abhorrent attack and those responsible have now been brought to justice for their acts.

“We thank our partners in law enforcement and the Crown Prosecution Service for bringing these criminals to justice.” – The Guardian