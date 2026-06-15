UK government announces ‘Australia plus’ ban on social media for under-16s

British primer minister Keir Starmer: “A full ban is the right choice ... this is not something I do lightly." Photograph: Alastair Grant/AFP via Getty Images

British prime minister Keir Starmer said under-16s will be banned from accessing social media apps such as TikTok, Instagram and X in sweeping restrictions described as “Australia plus”.

“A full ban is the right choice,” Starmer said, adding “this is not something I do lightly.”

Starmer announced that teenagers will be banned from all the main social platforms. Online products that are not covered by the ban – such as gaming apps – will face new restrictions such as having the option to chat to strangers removed.

There will also be restrictions for older teenagers up to the age of 18 that prevent “scrolling” late at night.

Australia became the world’s first country to implement a nationwide social media ban for children under 16 in December 2025.

Children are restricted from 10 big platforms – TikTok, YouTube, Instagram, Reddit, Facebook, X, Threads, Snapchat, Twitch and Kick – and UK government sources indicated that its ban on big platforms would apply to a similar range of apps.

Starmer is due to announce the ban on Monday morning after months of pressure to act. “How we keep kids safe online is one of the biggest debates of our time. As a dad, I know every parent wants their child to grow up safe and happy,” he will say.

“This is a choice about whose side we’re on: families across the country, or a status quo that isn’t working. People rightly expect action, and this government will always stand up for parents and put children first. That’s why we will call time on a system that’s failing our kids and take bold action to give every child the best possible start in life.”

The government’s decision to opt for stricter measures is likely to draw criticism from some MPs and campaigners.

Government sources said protecting teenagers from harmful addictive content, such as through infinite scrolling, as well as from contact with strangers, were the key drivers of the hardline measures.

Under-18s will also be banned from accessing romantic or sexual AI chatbots. “There are no half measures here,” one said.

The government may need to legislate to enforce the ban and to give itself flexibility to adapt to new technology, though the Children’s Wellbeing and Schools Act does give ministers some powers already.

The government said on Sunday nine out of 10 parents backed a minimum age of 16 for accessing the apps in responses supplied to its “growing up in the online world” consultation.

A 12-year-old Australian boy reads a book in his bedroom in the Warabrook suburb of Newcastle, Australia. Australia's social media ban for under-16s took effect last year. Photograph: Adam Ferguson/The New York Times

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Nearly nine in 10 (88 per cent) said fewer children would be exposed to inappropriate or harmful content. Almost two-thirds of young people who responded said restricting the high-risk features would make them safer online.

Along with a blanket ban on social media, Starmer is expected to announce restrictions on certain features for online products which could include gaming platforms and messaging apps such as WhatsApp, which may not fall under the category of social media apps.

Restricted features could include disappearing messages and location sharing. Starmer announced new restrictions on sending nude images last week.

Senior government sources said the prime minister, originally a sceptic of social media bans, had been won round by the evidence from the consultation. “I think he originally worried that you can’t put the genie back in the bottle with these things,” one said. “But the weight of the evidence is there, which is quite overwhelming.”

Matthew Sinclair, the senior UK director of the Computer and Communications Industry Association, an industry group, said: “Blanket restrictions on features will stifle access to age-appropriate experiences with proper parental controls, encouraging children to seek out riskier unregulated alternatives.”

Other tech industry sources described what appeared to be a rushed and at times contradictory process to finalise the ban, with speculation that the government was concerned about legal action over any perceived procedural irregularities.

Several, however, said it was unlikely that tech platforms were considering immediate legal action over anything that is to come out on Monday.

There remains a question mark over how the government might enforce age verification. Facial scans, personal IDs and banking information – most of which Ofcom already uses for enforcing the Online Safety Act – could be used.

If social media platforms such as Facebook and Instagram are banned for under-16s, they could be pushed to collect information on their users that some may regard as violating privacy, such as more extensive collection of government-issued IDs.

Thousands of teenagers in Australia are reported to have found ways of circumventing existing age limits on social media.

The culture secretary, Lisa Nandy, said on Sunday restrictions on social media would not be a panacea but would protect young people better.

“It does mean that you ... stop the situation where kids as young as eight, nine, 10, 11 are going on to social media sites because all of their friends are on them at an age when, frankly, they’re not really emotionally equipped to be able to cope with it.

“I don’t think banning social media on its own is the silver bullet solution, but I do think Australia has shown very clearly that it has a significant role to play.”

Some child safety campaigners, however, have said they believed a full ban would mean tech companies did not act to make content safer. The chief executive of the Molly Rose Foundation, Andy Burrows, said it was a “gamble on an unenforceable social media ban that will quickly unravel”.

He said it would “fail to tackle fundamental product safety risks issues and leaves parents with a false sense of safety. A majority of children will continue to use high-risk sites that will have no incentive to implement robust protections.” – The Guardian

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