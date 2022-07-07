Boris Johnson to resign as British prime minister

Prime minister Boris Johnson appearing in front of the Liaison Committee in the House of Commons, London on Wednesday. Photograph: PA

Boris Johnson is quitting as Tory leader and prime minister of the UK after ministers and MPs made clear his position was untenable.

Mr Johnson will publicly announce his resignation later today, likely around lunchtime, the BBC is reporting.

He will remain as prime minister until a successor is in place, expected to be by the time of the Conservative Party conference in October.

Mr Johnson clung to power in the past 48 hours despite more than 50 resignations from his government, including Northern Ireland secretary Brandon Lewis and education secretary Michelle Donelan, after just over a day in the job.

A No 10 source said Mr Johnson spoke to Graham Brady, chairman of the Conservative 1922 Committee, to inform him of his decision.

“The prime minister has spoken to Graham Brady and agreed to stand down in time for a new leader to be in place by the conference in October,” a No 10 source said.

Labour leader Keir Starmer said: “It is good news for the country that Boris Johnson has resigned as prime minister.

“But it should have happened long ago.

“He was always unfit for office. He has been responsible for lies, scandal and fraud on an industrial scale.

“And all those who have been complicit should be utterly ashamed.

“The Tory party have inflicted chaos upon the country during the worst cost-of-living crisis in decades. And they cannot now pretend they are the ones to sort it out.

“They have been in power for 12 years. The damage they have done is profound.

“Twelve years of economic stagnation. Twelve years of declining public services. Twelve years of empty promises.

“Enough is enough. We don’t need to change the Tory at the top – we need a proper change of government.

Mr Johnson’s former advisor Dominic Cummings wrote on Twitter: “Evict TODAY or he’ll cause CARNAGE, even now he’s playing for time & will try to stay

“No ‘dignity’, no ‘interim while leadership contest’.

“Raab shd be interim PM by evening.”

Britain’s chancellor of the exchequer Nadhim Zahawi told Mr Johnson to resign on Thursday morning, less than 48 hours after the prime minister promoted him, saying the crisis engulfing the government would only get worse.

“This is not sustainable and it will only get worse, for you, for the Conservative Party and most importantly of all the country,” Mr Zahawi said on Twitter after more than 50 ministers and aides resigned from the government.

“You must do the right thing and go now.”

Nicola Sturgeon has said there will be a “widespread sense of relief” as the prime minister prepares to stand down.

The First Minister said on Twitter: “There will be a widespread sense of relief that the chaos of the last few days (indeed months) will come to an end, though notion of Boris Johnson staying on as PM until autumn seems far from ideal, and surely not sustainable?”

She added that the prime minister was “manifestly unfit” to be prime minister, claiming that the events of this week shows the “Westminster system is broken”.

“For (Scotland) the democratic deficit inherent in Westminster government doesn’t get fixed with a change of PM.

“None of the alternative Tory PMs would ever be elected in Scotland. And in policy terms, it is hard to see what real difference hard Brexit supporting Labour offers.

“Independence only happens if a majority living in Scotland choose it – but there is no doubt it offers the real and permanent alternative to Westminster, and the opportunity to fulfil our potential at home and play our part as a good global citizen. It’s time for that choice.”

Earlier on Thursday, James Cartlidge as courts’ minister, becoming the 53rd member of the government to resign. He told Mr Johnson: “The position is clearly untenable.”

Northern Ireland secretary Brandon Lewis resigned from Mr Johnson’s government on Thursday morning.

Mr Lewis’s resignation was part of another wave of resignations on Thursday , with security minister Damian Hinds, treasury minister Helen Whately and science minister George Freeman also stepping down.

Mr Lewis said “a decent and responsible Government relies on honesty, integrity and mutual respect” and “I no longer believe those values are being upheld”.

He told Mr Johnson that the government had taken “huge strides to level up the economy of Northern Ireland and have not shied away from taking other difficult decisions; confronting the practical issues with the Northern Ireland Protocol, advocating for the reproductive rights of women and championing the benefits of integrated education for all”.

Mr Lewis continued: “A decision to leave government is never taken lightly, particularly at such a critical time for Northern Ireland. I have taken a lot of time to consider this decision, having outlined my position to you at length last night.”

A decent and responsible Government relies on honesty, integrity and mutual respect - it is a matter of profound personal regret that I must leave Government as I no longer believe those values are being upheld.



Mr Johnson on Wednesday night sacked Michael Gove as levelling up secretary, hours after he told the prime minister privately that he should resign. Other cabinet ministers, including home secretary Priti Patel and transport secretary Grant Shapps, urged the prime minister to go on Wednesday evening but he told them he was determined to remain in office.

“The prime minister is in buoyant mood and will fight on. He has a 14 million mandate and so much to do for the country,” Mr Johnson’s parliamentary private secretary James Duddridge told Sky News.

Pensions minister and Hexam MP Guy Opperman wrote on Twitter: “I resign with great regret, given there are serious ongoing issues that need addressing ranging from cost of living support, to legislation, & parliamentary debates.

“It should not take the resignation of 50 colleagues, but sadly the PM has left us no choice. He needs to resign.”

In his letter to the PM, he added: “I have given you ample opportunity to show real change. Sadly, recent events have shown clearly that the Government simply cannot function with you in charge. In good faith and for the good of the country, I must ask you to stand down. No one individual, however successful in the past, is bigger than the party, or this great country.”

Technology minister Chris Philp resigned on Thursday morning: “PM should step down given public and parliamentary confidence has clearly gone, and given the importance of integrity in public life”.

More than 100 MPs said publicly that he should leave office in recent dats. The latest move against the prime minister was triggered by his handling of a scandal surrounding former deputy chief whip Chris Pincher who resigned last week following claims that he groped two men.

The executive committee of the 1922 Committee of backbench Conservative MPs decided against changing the rules to allow for a second vote of no confidence in Mr Johnson’s leadership before 12 months has elapsed since last month’s vote.

But they said a new executive would be elected next Monday and a majority of those chosen are expected to favour a rule change. Graham Brady, 1922 Committee chairman, joined cabinet ministers who met Mr Johnson in Downing Street and is reported to have told the prime minister that there could be another confidence vote soon and that he might lose it.

Citing his 2019 general election victory, Mr Johnson told a group of Commons committee chairs on Wednesday that it would wrong for him to step down while Britain faced great challenges.

“I look at the issues this country faces. I look at the pressures that people are under and the need for the government to focus on their priorities,” he said. “I look at the biggest war in Europe for 80 years and I can’t for the life of me see how it is responsible just to walk away from that. Particularly not when you have a mandate of the kind that we won two, three years ago.”

Sajid Javid, who resigned as health secretary on Tuesday evening, told the House of Commons that he had given the prime minister the benefit of the doubt time and again. But after the repeated falsehoods about parties in Downing Street during lockdown, Mr Johnson’s shifting narrative about what he knew about Mr Pincher’s behaviour was the final straw.

“At some point, we have to conclude that enough is enough. I believe that that point is now,” he said. “I do fear that the reset button can work only so many times. There are only so many times that we can turn that machine on and off before we realise that something is fundamentally wrong.”— PA