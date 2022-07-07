A chance ‘to return to the true spirit of partnership’, Taoiseach says as Boris Johnson resigns

Taoiseach Micheál Martin has said that following the resignation of Boris Johnson there was “an opportunity to return to the true spirit of partnership and mutual respect that is needed to underpin the gains of the Good Friday Agreement,”

Boris Johnson has stepped down as Conservative party leader and plans to say on as UK prime minister until a replacement is found. Relations between the two governments are at a low point after months of stalemate over the Northern Ireland protocol.

" Our two governments working in close partnership is a key underpinning for peace and prosperity on these islands. While prime minister Johnson and I engaged actively together, we didn’t always agree, and the relationship between our governments has been strained and challenged in recent times,” the Taoiseach said in a statement.

The Taoiseach said Mr Johnson had led the British government “during an especially challenging period, including dealing with the impact of Covid-19 and the response to the war on Ukraine”

“From a personal perspective I am conscious that he has been through a difficult few weeks and I extend my best wishes to him and his family for the future, following the announcement of his resignation”.

Mr Martin said the relationships between the two countries are “long, deep and enduring”.

He continued: “Our joint responsibilities concerning stewardship of the Good Friday Agreement, as well as nurturing broader bilateral relations between us, require us to work together in a spirit of respect, trust and partnership. That is more important than ever today and I would once again urge a pulling back from unilateral action, whether that be on dealing with the legacy of the past, human rights, or the Northern Ireland Protocol.

“I welcome the fact that the United Kingdom and the European Union are working together closely in response to Russia’s war of aggression on Ukraine. We need to see that approach extended to addressing other challenges, including the practical issues around implementation of the Northern Ireland Protocol that are of genuine concern to people and businesses in Northern Ireland.

“I remain committed to working with the British government and prime minister in that spirit in the times ahead,” he said.

