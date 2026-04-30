US to consider further strikes against Iran

Main Points

US president Donald Trump to be briefed on possible further strikes against Iran

Oil prices hit highest point since 2022

Trump administration seeks new coalition to get ships moving in Strait of Hormuz

US may cut the number of troops in Germany, amid tensions with Friedrich Merz

Best Reads

Hegseth denies Iran war is a “quagmire” as costs to US hit $25bn

Finn McRedmond: Trump likes King Charles but “soft power” means nothing in Washington now

US seeks new coalition to get ships moving in Hormuz

Boats off Iran's Qeshm Island in the Strait of Hormuz. Photograph: Asghar Besharati/Getty Images

The Trump administration ‌is seeking the participation of other countries to form an international coalition to restore freedom of navigation in the ‌Strait of Hormuz, according to a State Department cable.

US secretary of state Marco Rubio approved ​the creation of the Maritime Freedom Construct (MFC), the cable dated April 28th said, which it described as a joint initiative by the State Department and the Pentagon.

“The MFC constitutes a critical first step in the establishment of ​a post-conflict maritime security architecture for the Middle East. This framework is essential to ensuring long-term energy security, protecting ⁠critical maritime infrastructure, and maintaining navigational rights and freedoms in vital sea lanes,” the cable ‌said.

The ‌component ​of the initiative led by the State Department would serve as the diplomatic hub between partner countries and the shipping industry, while ⁠the Pentagon component operating out of US Central Command headquarters in Florida would co-ordinate real-time maritime traffic ​and communicate directly with vessels transiting the strait, the cable said.

The story was first reported ‌by the Wall Street Journal on Wednesday.

US may cut number of troops in Germany

US president Donald Trump speaks to German chancellor Friedrich Merz in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington last month. Photograph: Doug Mills/The New York Times

The US may reduce its number of troops deployed in Germany, Donald Trump has announced, days after the country’s chancellor said America was being “humiliated” by Iran.

In a post on his Truth Social platform, the US president said his administration was “studying and reviewing the possible reduction of troops in Germany, with a determination to be made over the next short period of time”.

On Monday, Friedrich Merz suggested the Trump team was being outplayed in its negotiations with Iran to secure an end to the ongoing war and a reopening of the strait of Hormuz.

“The Iranians are obviously very skilled at negotiating, or rather, very skilful at not negotiating, letting the Americans travel to Islamabad and then leave again without any result,” the German chancellor said.

Merz reiterated his criticisms on Wednesday, saying Europe was “suffering” from the consequences of the closure of the strait.

Trump cancelled a second trip by US negotiators to Islamabad last week. Since then, discussions over Iran’s nuclear programme and the strait of Hormuz have hit an impasse.

Trump on Tuesday accused Merz of thinking it’s “OK for Iran to have a nuclear weapon” and said the chancellor “doesn’t know what he’s talking about!”

Earlier on Wednesday Merz brushed off those comments, saying his relationship with Trump remains “as good as ever”, but the president’s threat to withdraw US troops is likely to cause concern in Berlin and across Europe, coming amid a period of heightened tensions between the US and its traditional allies in Europe that has seen Trump step up his threats to withdraw from the Nato alliance. - Guardian

Oil prices hit highest point since 2022

The price of Brent oil soared above $126 a barrel on Wednesday, its highest level since 2022, after Donald Trump warned the US blockade of Iranian ports could last months and peace talks remained stalled.

Surging more than 13 per cent in 24 hours, Brent crude hit a record price since the war began on February 28th. Not since Russia’s 2022 invasion of Ukraine has Brent topped $120, with the price then peaking at $139.

US oil prices were 2.3 per cent higher at $109.32 a barrel on Thursday, after a 7 per cent jump on Wednesday.

Oil markets have been spooked this week as Trump appeared willing to maintain the US navy blockade of Iranian ports, with Iran responding by keeping the strait of Hormuz all but shut to other oil tankers.

US-Iran talks set for Islamabad in Pakistan over the weekend failed to materialise, so the stalemate grinds on.

Trump said on Wednesday that Iran “better get smart soon” and in a meeting with oil executives, discussed what steps could be taken to “continue the current blockade for months if needed,” according to a White House official. - Financial Times/Reuters

Trump to be briefed on new Iran military strikes

President Donald Trump: to be briefed on latest potential US military action against Iran. Julia Demaree Nikhinson/AP

Donald Trump is reportedly set to receive a briefing on Thursday from the leader of the US Central Command, Brad ‌Cooper, on new plans for potential military action against Iran.

The military has prepared a plan for a “short and powerful” wave of strikes on Iran, likely including infrastructure targets, Axios reported, citing sources.

The ​White House and the US Central Command did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

A ​fragile ceasefire in the Iran war began three weeks ago. The war began when the US and Israel ⁠attacked Iran on February 28th.

Iran responded with its own strikes on Israel and ‌Gulf states ‌with ​US bases. US-Israeli strikes on Iran and Israeli attacks in Lebanon have killed thousands and displaced millions.

Trump has previously threatened to destroy ⁠Iran’s civilian infrastructure. International law experts ​say such strikes may amount to war crimes. The ​1949 Geneva Conventions on humanitarian conduct in war prohibit attacks on sites considered essential for civilians.

Another ‌plan expected to be shared with ​Trump is focused on taking over part of the Strait of Hormuz to reopen ⁠it to commercial shipping, the report added, ⁠saying such an ​operation may involve ground forces.

The Iran war, which remains unpopular in the US, has shaken markets and raised oil prices. - Reuters