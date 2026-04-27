US-Iran Live Updates

Oil prices rise after US-Iran peace talks stall; civilians flee Israeli airstrikes

Trump cancels plans to send a team to Pakistan for talks with their Iranian counterparts

Vehicles clog the highway as civilians flee their homes and head north toward Lebanon, after a military escalation that included Israeli airstrikes targeting the south, on Sunday. Photograph: Mahmoud Zayyat: AFP via Getty
Vehicles clog the highway as civilians flee their homes and head north toward Lebanon, after a military escalation that included Israeli airstrikes targeting the south, on Sunday. Photograph: Mahmoud Zayyat: AFP via Getty
Mon Apr 27 2026 - 06:51

Main Points

  • Oil prices rose this morning as peace talks between the US and ​Iran stalled while shipping through the Strait of Hormuz remained limited
  • Brent crude futures - a key measure of oil prices - rose 1.3 per cent to $106.68 a barrel
  • Brent crude had been trading around $72 before the US and Israel attacked Iran
  • Iran has reportedly given the US a new proposal to reopen the Strait of Hormuz
  • Iran’s plan includes calls for postponing nuclear negotiations, according to US officials
  • Donald Trump will meet national security officials today after cancelling plans to send a delegation to Pakistan for talks with Iran
  • The shooting suspect who sought to breach the White House Correspondents’ Dinner, Cole Tomas Allen, is set to be arraigned today

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