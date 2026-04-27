Oil prices rise after US-Iran peace talks stall; civilians flee Israeli airstrikes
Trump cancels plans to send a team to Pakistan for talks with their Iranian counterparts
Main Points
- Oil prices rose this morning as peace talks between the US and Iran stalled while shipping through the Strait of Hormuz remained limited
- Brent crude futures - a key measure of oil prices - rose 1.3 per cent to $106.68 a barrel
- Brent crude had been trading around $72 before the US and Israel attacked Iran
- Iran has reportedly given the US a new proposal to reopen the Strait of Hormuz
- Iran’s plan includes calls for postponing nuclear negotiations, according to US officials
- Donald Trump will meet national security officials today after cancelling plans to send a delegation to Pakistan for talks with Iran
- The shooting suspect who sought to breach the White House Correspondents’ Dinner, Cole Tomas Allen, is set to be arraigned today
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