Middle East Live Updates

Iran may close Strait of Hormuz if US blockade continues; Trump threatens to ‘drop bombs’ again if deal not agreed

Lebanese army claimed ‘a number of violations’ by Israel of the ceasefire on Friday morning

Women hold rifles during a pro-government National Army Day demonstration on Friday in Tehran, Iran. Photograph: Majid Saeedi/Getty Images
Women hold rifles during a pro-government National Army Day demonstration on Friday in Tehran, Iran. Photograph: Majid Saeedi/Getty Images
Conor Pope's picture
Conor Pope
Sat Apr 18 2026 - 09:26

Main points

  • Iran temporarily reopened the Strait of Hormuz on Friday after a truce agreement between Israel and Lebanon
  • But Tehran warned that it would close the waterway again if the US naval blockade of Iranian ports continued
  • Trump said a US blockade of ships sailing to Iranian ports would remain until “our transaction with Iran is 100% complete”
  • Trump later said he might end the ceasefire with Iran and “start dropping bombs again” if a long-term deal is not agreed by Wednesday
  • Oil prices tumbled after Iran’s Hormuz announcement
  • Minutes after Trump said Israel would stop attacking Lebanon, Israeli prime minister Binyamin Netanyahu uploaded a video address declaring that the IDF was not done yet with Hizbullah

Key reads

2 minutes ago

World watches nervously as tankers start crossing key strait

All eyes will be on the Strait of Hormuz today and there are conflicting reports as to what has been happening there so far this morning.

Reuters is reporting that a convoy of ‌tankers has been seen departing ​the Gulf and transiting ​the Strait ⁠of Hormuz, ‌vessel-tracking ‌data ​showed.

The group ⁠comprised ​four liquefied ​petroleum ‌gas carriers and several ​oil product ⁠and ⁠chemical ​tankers, with more tankers following from the ‌Gulf, according ⁠to MarineTraffic data.

A separate report from Bloomberg, meanwhile, suggests that several oil tankers have u-turned in the Persian Gulf after appearing to try to transit the Strait of Hormuz, as shipowners and oil traders remain in a state of disarray as they try to figure out whether Iran will stick to its promise to keep the Strait open for all.

The halted journeys of five Greek and Indian tankers early Saturday paint the first picture of how traffic is navigating through the energy artery, after Iran’s foreign minister said on Friday that it was completely open.

The Strait of Hormuz has reopened (Ebrahim Noroozi/AP)
The Strait of Hormuz has reopened (Ebrahim Noroozi/AP)