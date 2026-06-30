‘These lads are running amok’: Child injured by scrambler in Dublin’s north inner city

Social Democrats TD Daniel Ennis said the use of scrambler bikes continues to plague parts of the capital. Photograph: Colin Keegan/Collins

A child with additional needs was knocked down by a scrambler bike in a hit-and-run incident while making his way to the shops in Dublin’s north inner city, the Dáil has heard.

Social Democrats TD Daniel Ennis said Jayden Deans was seriously injured in the incident at the Five Lamps on Amiens Street.

“It was a hit-and-run and the scrambler came back as part of another group of scramblers and were circling the family as they were tending to Jayden on the ground,” the Dublin Central TD said.

Ennis described the episode as “horrible stuff” and said it highlighted “the sheer sense of lawlessness and the failure to address the scrambler scourge on the ground”.

Despite legislation, known as Grace’s Law, which bans scramblers from all public places, being introduced earlier this year, he said use of the motorcycles continues to plague parts of the capital.

“Without that legislation being enforced and policed on the ground, it doesn’t matter to these lads,” he said. “These lads are running amok, terrorising parts of Dublin.”

Ennis added that areas such as the north inner city, Finglas and Cabra were particularly impacted and called for a dedicated unit to address the problem.

“You’re not seeing it in Foxrock, Taoiseach. This needs to be policed,” he said.

In response, Taoiseach Micheál Martin described the incident as “shocking” and said there were “too many” incidents like it in relation to scramblers.

Around 1,000 scramblers had been seized over recent years, he said, but there needed to be “a full-on focus on this”.

“The law is now there, it needs enforcement on a continual basis, whether it’s through a unit or a proper system operated by the gardaí, but this is absolutely unacceptable,” said Martin. “These are a major threat to life in Dublin in particular and it’s rampant in certain areas and it needs to be targeted and dealt with.”