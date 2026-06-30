Defamation case against Irish Examiner by ex-planning institute director struck out

Orla Purcell, former executive director of the Irish Planning Institute, had claimed in the High Court she was defamed by two articles published by the Irish Examiner in January 2023. Photograph: iStock

A High Court defamation action brought by a former Irish Planning Institute (IPI) executive against the Irish Examiner has been struck out.

Orla Purcell, the former executive director of the representative body, had claimed she was defamed by two articles published by the Cork-based newspaper in January 2023 and written by senior reporter Mick Clifford.

The subject of the articles was a report compiled by consultancy firm EY following an investigation into allegations made against Purcell by another IPI employee.

The Irish Examiner had denied Purcell, of Ballsbridge, Dublin 4, was defamed by the articles.

The case went to trial in May before a judge and jury, but jurors were unable to reach a decision following deliberations. The case was scheduled to run again this week.

Mark Harty, counsel for Purcell, told Judge Tony O’Connor on Tuesday that the matter had settled.

John D Fitzgerald, barrister for the Irish Examiner, said the case could be struck out on consent of both parties. Counsel said the court could make an order for Purcell’s legal costs, including costs incurred in the first trial of the action.

Fitzgerald stated that his client never asserted and does not assert that the contents of the EY report are true, or that Purcell was guilty of any wrongdoing.

The judge made the orders as sought.