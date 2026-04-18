Iran reimposes restrictions on Strait of Hormuz, blaming US ‘piracy’

Main points

Key reads

Pope Leo takes a stand for peace at the risk of riling Trump

The Strait of Hormuz is back ‘open’. Does this mean fuel crisis is over?

Israel using security pretext in land grab, says Turkish minister

Turkey’s foreign minister, Hakan Fidan, has told the Antalya Diplomacy Forum that Israel was using security as a pretext to acquire “more land”.

He said Israel was “not after its own security, Israel is after more land”.

He was speaking at the annual conference on international diplomacy in the Turkish resort city of Antalya, AFP reported.

“Security is being used by the Netanyahu government as an excuse to occupy more land,” he added..

“Israel has to know that the only way to live peacefully in the region ... is to let the other countries enjoy their own security, and territorial integrity, and freedom, not to use power on those countries.”

Turkey, a Nato member bordering Iran, has positioned itself as a potential key mediator in the Middle East conflict, but its sometimes intense rhetoric against Israel has raised questions over its ability to remain neutral.

Iran closes Straits of Hormuz again, blaming US ‘piracy’

Iran has swiftly reversed course on reopening the Strait of Hormuz, reimposing restrictions on the critical waterway after the US said the reopening would not end its blockade.

Tehran’s joint military command said this morning that its “control of the Strait of Hormuz has returned to its previous state ... under strict management and control of the armed forces”.

It warned it would continue to block transit through the strait as long as the US blockade of Iranian ports continued.

The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps statement accuses the US of “piracy”, saying that its “so-called blockade” amounts to maritime robbery.

In the statement carried by Iranian media, the Iranian military’s operational command, Khatam Al-Anbiya, described the ongoing US blockade as “piracy”, saying: “For this reason, control of the Strait of Hormuz has reverted to its previous state, and this strategic waterway is under the strict management and control of the armed forces.

“Until the US restores the complete freedom of navigation for vessels from an Iranian origin to a destination, and from a destination back to Iran, the situation in the strait of Hormuz will remain strictly controlled and in its previous state.”

The statement adds to the confusion over the status of the key waterway that carried a fifth of global oil supplies before the war.

Yesterday Iran and Donald Trump announced the strait had reopened to shipping, but the US president said the US blockade “will remain in full force” until Tehran reaches a deal with Washington, including over its nuclear programme.

An Omani navy patrol keeps an eye on oil tanker traffic in the Strait of Hormuz. Photograph: Alamy/PA

Pakistan envoys continue mediation efforts

The head of Pakistan’s army has finished a three-day trip to Iran.

Asim Munir led a Pakistani delegation to Tehran on Wednesday while working to arrange a second round of US-Iranian ceasefire negotiations after last weekend’s in Islamabad failed to reach a deal.

Meanwhile, the Pakistani prime minister, Shehbaz Sharif, and foreign minister Ishaq Dar also concluded a trip to the Middle East after visiting Saudi Arabia, Qatar and Turkey for talks.

“We have just concluded the last leg of our engagements following productive and fruitful visits ... where we held meaningful bilateral discussions aimed at strengthening co-operation across key areas,” Dar said on X.

Fresh waiver issued by US for Russian oil

The Trump administration has issued a waiver permitting countries to buy sanctioned Russian oil and petroleum products.

The move is an extension of an earlier sanctions waiver that expired on April 11th.

Following turmoil in energy markets triggered by the Middle East conflict, the Trump administration has attempted to reduce global oil prices by allowing countries to purchase vast quantities of crude oil that had earlier been prohibited under US restrictions.

In a Telegram post this morning, the Russian presidential special envoy, Kirill Dmitriev, said the waiver “will affect over 100m barrels of oil currently in transit”. That brings the total volume affected by both waivers to 200m barrels, Reuters has reported.

World watches nervously as tankers start crossing key strait

All eyes will be on the Strait of Hormuz today, and there are conflicting reports as to what has been happening there so far this morning.

Reuters is reporting that vessel-tracking ‌data ​showed a convoy of ‌tankers has departed ​the Gulf and transiting ​the Strait ⁠of Hormuz.

The group ⁠comprised ​four liquefied ​petroleum ‌gas carriers and several ​oil product ⁠and ⁠chemical ​tankers, with more tankers following from the ‌Gulf, according ⁠to MarineTraffic data.

A separate report from Bloomberg, meanwhile, suggests that several oil tankers have U-turned in the Gulf after appearing to try to transit the Strait of Hormuz, as shipowners and oil traders remain in a state of disarray as they try to figure out whether Iran will stick to its promise to keep the strait open for all.

The halted journeys of five Greek and Indian tankers early Saturday paint the first picture of how traffic is navigating through the energy artery, after Iran’s foreign minister said on Friday that it was completely open.

Iran’s semi-official Fars news agency reported that the passage will still be closed if a US naval blockade was still in effect.

The Greek and Indian tankers had all made their journeys northeast toward Hormuz from waters off Dubai, filled with crude, before they began turning around on Saturday morning.

Some are now idled in locations not far from where they U-turned, next to Iran’s Qeshm island, while a sixth has not sent a geolocation signal for several hours.