Main points

Donald Trump says war, which began after US and Israel attacked Iran in February, is ‘very close to being over’.

A one-week ceasefire in Lebanon is expected to come into effect following pressure from the US as Washington continues its effort to reach a framework agreement with Iran.

Europe will face higher gas prices “for years” to come even in the best-case scenario, if the Strait of Hormuz remains blocked, the European Union’s energy commissioner has warned.

Best reads

Europe facing higher gas prices ‘for years’ to come, EU energy chief warns

A gas tanker truck enters the Navigator Terminal in Grays, Essex in the UK. Photograph: Neil Hall/EPA

Europe will face higher gas prices “for years” to come even in the best-case scenario, and possible shortages in the supply of diesel and jet fuel in the short term if the Strait of Hormuz remains blocked, the European Union’s energy commissioner has warned.

As Jack Power reports, the senior Brussels-based politician said the most optimistic projections were “pretty bleak”, due to missile strikes on key gas production facilities in the Gulf during the Iran war.

“We’re not speaking weeks or months, we’re speaking years, because so much infrastructure has been damaged and ruined, especially in Qatar ... So even the best-case scenario is bad,” Dan Jorgensen said.

In an interview with The Irish Times and seven other media outlets, the European Commission’s point man on the energy crisis said people needed to brace themselves for things getting worse.

Iran will play in World Cup, Fifa leader insists

Fifa president Gianni Infantino said Wednesday that the “Iranian team is coming, for sure,” to play in the World Cup in the United States this summer.

Speaking at CNBC’s Invest in America Forum in Washington, he said, “We hope that by then, of course, the situation will be a peaceful situation. As I said, that would definitely help. But Iran has to come.”

The comments come as peace talks between Iran and the United States have not yet resumed, and a ceasefire is set to expire next week.

US president Donald Trump has said that it would not be “appropriate” for Iran to participate in the tournament this summer and that it may be a risk for the players’ “own life and safety.”

It remains unclear whether Iran will pull out of the tournament. Iran’s sports minister, Ahmad Donyamali, told state TV in February the team “certainly” would not participate after strikes by the United States and Israel killed Iran’s supreme leader.

In March, Iran said it was negotiating with Fifa to move its matches from the United States to Mexico, which is co-hosting the tournament along with Canada. But Fifa made it clear that it had no plans to do so.

“Sports should be outside of politics,” Infantino said at the CNBC event.

Iran was drawn to play two group-stage games in Los Angeles, home to one of the world’s largest Iranian diasporas, and one in Seattle. The United States is in a different group and could play Iran only if both teams advance in the tournament.

US-sanctioned supertankers enter Gulf despite blockade

A second US-sanctioned supertanker has ‌entered the Gulf via the Strait of Hormuz, shipping data showed, despite a US blockade on vessels visiting Iranian ports.

Donald ​Trump announced the blockade on Sunday after weekend peace talks in Islamabad between the US and Iran failed to reach a deal.

The US Central Command said on X that 10 vessels have been turned around and no ships have broken through ​since the start of the blockade on Monday.

Still, Iran’s Fars News Agency said on Wednesday that an Iranian supertanker subject to US ⁠sanctions crossed the strait towards Iran’s Imam Khomeini port despite the blockade. Fars did not identify ‌the ‌tanker ​or give further details of its voyage.

The tanker’s entry into the Gulf comes a day after US-sanctioned tanker Alicia passed through ‌the Strait of Hormuz. The Alicia is heading ​to Iraq. Both tankers have records of carrying Iranian oil in the past few ⁠years. - Reuters

Peace hopes grow as Israel discusses Lebanon ceasefire

Optimism grew on Thursday that the war in the Middle East may be near an end, with a key Pakistani mediator in Tehran and the administration of US president Donald Trump talking up hopes for a deal ‌that would open the crucial Strait of Hormuz.

Israel’s cabinet met on Wednesday to discuss a possible ceasefire in neighbouring Lebanon, a senior Israeli official said, more than six weeks into its war with Iran-backed Hizbullah.

Trump said talks between leaders of both countries would take place on Thursday, while the Financial ​Times reported a ceasefire could be announced soon, citing Lebanese officials.

Ending the fighting in Lebanon was a key sticking point in earlier peace talks, along with how to deal with Tehran’s nuclear ambitions.

Israeli armoured personnel carriers drive past destroyed houses in Southern Lebanon. Photograph: Amir Levy/Getty Images

US and Iranian officials were weighing a return to Pakistan for further talks as early as thSe coming weekend, after negotiations ended on Sunday without a breakthrough.

Pakistan’s army chief and key figure in the mediation, Field Marshal Asim Munir, arrived in Tehran on Wednesday to try to prevent a renewal of the conflict.

“We feel good about the prospects of a deal,” White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt said ​at a news conference on Wednesday, calling conversations mediated by Pakistan “productive and ongoing.” She denied reports that the US had formally requested an extension of a two-week ceasefire agreed by the two sides on April 8th.