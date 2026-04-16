High gas prices will last years, EU energy chief warns

European Commissioner for energy Dan Jorgensen said the most optimistic projections about gas supplies were 'pretty bleak'. Photograph: Ronald Wittek/EPA

Europe will face higher gas prices “for years” to come even in the best-case scenario, and possible shortages in the supply of diesel and jet fuel in the short term if the Strait of Hormuz remains blocked, the European Union’s energy commissioner has warned.

The senior Brussels-based politician said the most optimistic projections were “pretty bleak”, due to missile strikes on key gas production facilities in the Gulf during the Iran war.

“We’re not speaking weeks or months, we’re speaking years, because so much infrastructure has been damaged and ruined, especially in Qatar ... So even the best-case scenario is bad,” Dan Jorgensen said.

In an interview with The Irish Times and seven other media outlets, the European Commission’s point man on the energy crisis said people needed to brace themselves for things getting worse.

“For some specific products like jet fuel and maybe even diesel, we might end up in a situation – if the conflict does not stop very fast – in which we also have a security of supply problem,” Jorgensen said.

The blocking of the Strait of Hormuz, first by Iran and now by the United States, has closed off a key artery through which a fifth of the world’s oil and gas is shipped.

The resulting disruption to the global energy market has seen the price of fuel shoot upwards, putting the Government and other EU states under growing pressure to buffer people and businesses from the worst impacts of rising costs.

US president Donald Trump said peace negotiations between the US and Iran to extend a shaky ceasefire might resume in Islamabad in the next two days.

“The worst-case scenario of course is that this prolongs for a long, long time, and prices will continue to rise, and we will have security of supply issues,” Jorgensen said.

The former Danish energy minister cautioned that cuts to VAT on oil and gas risked causing a surge in demand, putting pressure on supplies.

National capitals should instead lower taxes charged on electricity, as that would fit into the EU’s wider efforts to shift away from fossil fuels, he said.

Practical advice about limiting home heating temperatures during colder weather would help households save money, though Jorgensen said it wasn’t up to him to “sit here in Brussels and decide whether or not people should wear an extra sweater”.

The commission, the EU’s executive arm that proposes laws and regulations, is attempting to steer the interventions of national governments in the same broad direction.

An EU plan due to be published next week is expected to give governments more cover to subsidise the most exposed sectors of their economies.

Ursula von der Leyen’s executive is expected to propose EU states co-ordinate among themselves when going to the market to restock their reserves of gas for next winter.

The EU was in a better position than it was in 2022, when Moscow triggered an energy crisis by choking Europe’s supply of Russian oil and gas after invading Ukraine, Jorgensen said. However, the scale of the current shock to global oil and gas supplies was greater.

There was no political appetite to reverse the progress made by EU states to wean themselves off their dependence on cheap fuel from Moscow. “We should never repeat the mistake of putting our economic destiny and our welfare in the hands of our enemy, [Vladimir] Putin,” Jorgensen said.

A windfall tax levied on energy companies’ “excessive” profits sought by the German government was not on the cards at the moment, the European commissioner said.

Governments needed to be “extremely careful” that short-term responses to the immediate pressures did not derail Europe’s longer-term green transition plans, he said.

[ How other countries are responding to surging oil prices - and why Spain is in a good positionOpens in new window ]

Meanwhile, the consumer watchdog has said that Irish motorists will remain at the mercy of volatile oil prices on global markets with events in the Middle East the key driver of higher petrol and diesel prices on forecourts.

Appearing before the Oireachtas enterprise committee, the chairman of the Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (CCPC) Brian McHugh said that they had received more than 1,000 complaints about the high price of home heating oil and motor fuel since the start of March but found no evidence of price gouging on the part of fuel retailers.

He said he was satisfied the “real pain that consumers are facing” was not being driven by profiteering at a local level.

Motoring analyst with carzone.ie Conor Faughnan said there was a real risk fuel prices at the €2 level would become the new normal.

“The only thing that could substantively pull prices down again would be a change to the geopolitical situation and if there isn’t a very swift resolution to the geopolitical situation then we could be looking at the new normal,” he told The Irish Times.