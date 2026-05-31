US defence secretary Pete Hegseth speaks at the Shangri-La Dialogue at the Shangri-La Hotel in Singapore. Photograph: Ezra Acayan/Getty Images

When US defence secretary Pete Hegseth spoke to the Shangri-La Dialogue on Saturday, he did so with his usual swagger and just a hint of that special kind of menace Trump administration officials reserve for conversations with friends. He said the future of the Pacific would not be based on wishful thinking or utopian idealism but on collective efforts to secure vital national interests.

“Our partners in Asia have long understood that the bedrock of a durable partnership is not based on idealistic values, but on the concrete alignment of national interests,” he said.

“When our interests align, we act together with focused resolve. When our interests diverge, we adjust pragmatically without the drama or the moralising. I think western Europe might take note.”

Organised by the London-based International Institute for Strategic Studies (IISS) and held in Singapore annually since 2002, the Shangri-La Dialogue is Asia’s leading defence and security summit. Sponsored by the world’s biggest weapons manufacturers, it attracts defence ministers and senior military officers from across Asia and from the US and Europe.

China’s defence minister Dong Jun stayed away for the second successive year and Beijing sent only military officers and academics with no high-level political representation. This did not stop China’s military build-up and the threat it might pose to its neighbours from dominating discussions at the conference.

“A Pacific dominated by any hegemon would unravel the regional balance of power,” Hegseth said.

“No state, including China, can impose its hegemony and hold the security or prosperity of our nation and our allies in question.”

What was most striking about Hegseth’s remarks was how circumspect he was in his criticism of China and the fact he avoided mentioning Taiwan. When he was asked if the White House would approve a $14 billion package of weapons sales to the island, he said that was a matter for US president Donald Trump to decide.

Hegseth said that after Trump’s meeting with Xi Jinping in Beijing, relations between the US and Chinese militaries are better than they have been in many years. And he used China’s favoured term of “constructive strategic stability” to describe the relationship between Washington and Beijing.

From the audience, Japan’s defence minister Koizumi Shinjiro asked Hegseth if he agreed that some countries might underestimate the US commitment to the Asia-Pacific region. But Koizumi’s own speech the following day reflected a new drive for self-reliance among America’s allies in the region.

Japan’s post-war constitution renounces the use of war to resolve disputes and prohibits its forces from initiating a conflict. But Sanae Takaichi’s government has changed the rules to facilitate the export of lethal weapons to like-minded states in the region, notably the Philippines.

“The fundamental reinforcement of our defence capabilities, strengthening our defence production and technology base, and the revision of the three strategic documents expected to be completed late this year are all part of this effort,” Koizumi said.

“If gaps emerge among the United States, Europe and allies and like-minded countries, forces that take it as an opportunity will surely come in. We must prevent such a situation.”

China has condemned Japan’s shift in defence policy as a “new militarism”, accusing Tokyo of failing to fully acknowledge the atrocities committed by its forces during the second World War. Koizumi rejected the charge on Sunday, arguing that China’s huge increase in defence spending made it necessary for Japan and other states in the region to build up their military capabilities.

“Think about it,” he said. “There’s a country that has a huge arsenal of nuclear weapons and strategic bombers. Japan has neither of such weapons and yet Japan is labelled ‘new militarism’. Isn’t it strange?”

Philippines defence secretary Gilberto Teodoro sounded even more hawkish than Koizumi on China as he spoke about the dispute over territorial waters in the South China Sea. He blamed Beijing for clashes at sea between Chinese and Philippine vessels, pointing out that China has not accepted arbitration based on the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea.

“Unfortunately, once again, the encounters are caused by an occupant without any right or any legitimate claim that they are willing to demonstrate impartially before an international tribunal,” he said.

Malaysia’s defence minister Mohamed Khaled took aim at western double standards about international agreements, complaining about a lack of outrage over Norway’s abrupt cancellation of a deal to sell a naval missile system to Kuala Lumpur. The deal was signed in 2018 and Malaysia had paid 95 per cent of the contract price before the Norwegians revoked the export licence.

“When developing nations violate an agreement, they face condemnation and pressure. But when powerful countries or their allies do the same, the international response becomes conspicuously muted,” he said.

“The same double standards are visible globally where the ongoing genocide, war crimes and violation of international law often receive selective reaction depending on who is involved.”