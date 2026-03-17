Iran negotiating with Fifa to move World Cup games to Mexico

Iran have been drawn with Belgium, Egypt and New Zealand in Group G for this summer's World Cup. Photo: Hector Vivas - Fifa via Getty Images

Iran’s football federation has said it is in discussions with Fifa about moving the team’s World Cup matches to Mexico from the United States owing to concerns about the safety of their players.

Iran’s participation was thrown into doubt after the US launched joint airstrikes at the country with Israel. Donald Trump said last week that Iran were welcome to participate but suggested it may not be appropriate for them to play in the US “for their own life and safety”.

“When Trump has explicitly stated that he cannot ensure the security of the Iranian national team, we will certainly not travel to America,” said the president of Iran’s football federation, Mehdi Taj, in a post on the Iranian embassy in Mexico’s X account. “We are negotiating with Fifa to hold Iran’s World Cup matches in Mexico.“

Fifa did not immediately respond to a request for comment. The tournament in the US, Canada and Mexico is due to kick off on June 11th, with Iran scheduled to play two group matches in Los Angeles and one in Seattle. Belgium, Egypt and New Zealand are Iran’s opponents in Group G. The US and Iran are scheduled to meet in the last 32 in Dallas if they finish as runners-up in their respective groups.

The prospect of shifting Iran’s fixtures to Mexico would mark a significant logistical switch for the tournament, though relocating matches for security or geopolitical reasons is not unprecedented.

In cricket, soured political relations between India and Pakistan mean they face each other only at neutral venues in multi-team tournaments. India refused to travel to Pakistan for last year’s Champions Trophy and were allowed to play all their matches in Dubai.

Should Fifa reject a switch of venue to Mexico it seems unlikely that Iran would travel to the US and take part in the tournament while at war with one of the co-hosts.

Iran’s sports minister, Ahmad Donyamali, said last week it was not possible for the Iranian players to participate after the US launched airstrikes alongside Israel against Tehran, killing Iran’s supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

Multiple publications among the country’s state media then reported that no decision to withdraw had been made, and even expressed surprise at Donyamali’s comments. Although Donyamali’s views carry weight because he is a minister, the ultimate decision will be made at a higher level of government.

An official withdrawal would be the first in the modern era and leave Fifa with the urgent task of finding a replacement.