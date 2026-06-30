Guilty plea over manslaughter of Co Offaly man who died during stag party in Athlone

Paul ‘Babs’ Connolly (48), from Edenderry, Co Offaly, died after being assaulted in Athlone on August 13th, 2022. Photograph: An Garda Síochána

A 37-year-old is to be sentenced in October over the manslaughter of a Co Offaly man who died while taking part in a stag party in 2022.

Seán Munnelly, of Irishtown, Athlone, pleaded guilty on Tuesday at Mullingar Circuit Court to the unlawful killing of Paul “Babs” Connolly (48) on Church Street, Athlone on August 13th, 2022.

Judge Cephas Power said Munnelly, who was returned to custody after Tuesday’s hearing, would come before the court again on October 6th for sentencing.

In 2023, Munnelly’s co-accused, David Higgins, of St Paul’s Terrace, Athlone, was jailed by Judge Keenan Johnson for one year for assault causing harm to Connolly and engaging in violent disorder. Johnson described the attack as reprehensible, dangerous and offensive.

Det Sgt Kevin Craig told the judge it was a “protracted assault” involving punches and kicks. Connolly fell to the ground but got up, and was also dragged by Higgins.

Craig agreed that Higgins was involved in the attack at an early stage, which was captured by CCTV cameras.

Connolly, from Edenderry, managed to land a number of blows and tried to get to the hotel where he was staying, but was not allowed entry. Later, gardaí arrived and found him unresponsive on the ground, with a female nurse trying to revive him.

The court heard that all parties to the assault had been intoxicated, and that Higgins was not known to Munnelly.

John Shortt, counsel for Munnelly, told the judge on Tuesday that there would be good-quality CCTV footage to be examined at the sentencing hearing and asked that two hours be set aside for that hearing.

Cathal Ó Braonáin, barrister for the Director of Public Prosecutions, said victim impact statements would be prepared for October’s hearing.

The judge noted Munnelly’s guilty plea and consented to requests from Shortt for governor’s, probation and welfare reports and an up-to-date urinalysis regarding his client.