Business

Irish inflation jumps to 3.6% as energy prices surge

Latest flash estimate for inflation indicated that energy prices went up by 11.1% in March amid conflict in critical Strait of Hormuz

Energy prices rose by 11.1 per cent last month and are up by 12.3 per cent over the 12 months to March. Photograph: Martin Divisek / EPA
Energy prices rose by 11.1 per cent last month and are up by 12.3 per cent over the 12 months to March. Photograph: Martin Divisek / EPA
Eoin Burke-Kennedy
Mon Mar 30 2026 - 11:362 MIN READ

Headline inflation in the Irish economy accelerated sharply in March as war in Iran sent energy prices spiralling.

The latest Harmonised Index of Consumer Prices (HICP) indicated that prices rose at an annualised rate of 3.6 per cent in March, up from a rate of 2.5 per cent in February.

The jump was driven by energy prices, which rose by 11.1 per cent in the month and were up by 12.3 per cent over the 12 months to March.

The latest estimate of price growth comes at a pivotal moment for the global economy, with conflict in the Middle East threatening a massive energy price shock on the par with those experienced in the 1970s.

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Iran’s effective closure of the Strait of Hormuz has halted global shipments of oil and gas through the channel, triggering a sudden surge in energy prices,

Brent crude, the global benchmark, rose more than 3 per cent on Monday to top $116 a barrel.

Eurostat will publish a flash estimate of inflation for the euro zone for March on Tuesday.

Food prices in Ireland are estimated to have fallen by 0.3 per cent in the past month but increased by 2.3 per cent in the past 12 months. Food prices were a big pressure point for households for most of last year.

The head of the European Central Bank warned last week the bank stood ready to increase interest rates even if an expected jump in euro zone inflation proves temporary.

ECB president Christine Lagarde said a “not-too-persistent” rise in inflation could trigger a hike after the bank was forced to upgrade expectations for euro zone inflation, which is now forecast to rise above the 2 per cent target.

“If the shock gives rise to a large, though not-too-persistent, overshoot of our [inflation] target, some measured adjustment of policy could be warranted,” she said.

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Eoin Burke-Kennedy

Eoin Burke-Kennedy

Eoin Burke-Kennedy is Economics Correspondent of The Irish Times
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