Oil prices fall sharply as Trump says Iran war is ‘short-term excursion’ that will end soon

Oil prices have fallen back under $90 a barrel in early trade, after surging to four-year highs yesterday on concerns over the duration of the Iran war

The drop follows US president Donald Trump’s assertion last night that the Iran war was a “short-term excursion” which would end “very soon”

US and Israeli war planes launched fresh waves of strikes at targets across Iran on Monday as Tehran continued strikes on US targets in neighbouring countries

More than 1,300 people have been killed in Iran since the war began

Iran’s Revolutionary Guards has said Tehran will not allow “one litre of oil” to be exported from the region if US-Israeli attacks continue

Trump has threatened Tehran with “death, fire and fury” if it disrupts shipping in the Strait of Hormuz

Australia has granted humanitarian visas to five of the Iranian women’s football team after their elimination in the Asian Cup

Large crowds took to the streets in Tehran on Monday to offer allegiance to the country’s new supreme leader, Ayatollah Mojtaba Khamenei, son of Ali Khamenei

Tánaiste Simon Harris says the Government wants to avoid rushing into any response to spiking energy prices

The cost of a litre of motor fuel has already crossed €2 on many fuel forecourts in Ireland (file photo). Photograph: Nadja Wohlleben/Getty Images

Political Editor Pat Leahy and Consumer Affairs Correspondent Conor Pope have been taking a look at the impact of the conflict in the Middle East on Ireland. They write:

The financial impact on Irish households of war in the Middle East could quickly top €1,000 if oil prices remain elevated, with higher-priced motor fuel, domestic energy, food and mortgages just some of the ways consumers could be hit, experts have warned.

The cost of a litre of motor fuel has already crossed €2 on many fuel forecourts, with prices reaching levels not seen since the summer of 2022 and the aftermath of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

A sustained 30 cent per litre hike will see the average motorist worse off by just over €300 a year, while a 20 per cent jump in domestic energy costs will add another €600 to annual bills. The increased cost of oil is also expected to have a knock-on effect on the price of food and other consumer goods.

European gas prices falling

European natural gas prices are falling this morning, with the Dutch month-ahead gas contract (the European benchmark) down 16 per cent to €46.59 per megawatt hour, down from as high as €56 on Monday.

However, the Strait of Hormuz remains impassible and oil prices are more than 25 per cent higher than before the conflict began.

Trump has pledged the US Navy will provide a guard for tankers through the strait, but any timeline for that is highly obscured, with forces for now focused on taking out military infrastructure rather than becoming ship escorts.

Until a longer‑term resolution is found, companies and consumers are still set to pay the price for the attack by the US and Israel on Iran.

The repercussions for an array of everyday costs affecting companies and households are becoming clear. Prices at the pumps have already increased, and motorists are being warned to drive more conservatively to offset an expected further rise in costs.

- The Guardian

Dublin MEP Barry Andrews is among those to criticise Trump’s claim that Iranian missiles were responsible for the strike on a school in Minab, despite mounting evidence the missiles were made in the US.

President Trump's latest use of the "big lie" tactic last night was to claim that #Iran somehow possesses US-made tomahawk missiles and fired upon its own girls school.



Such blatant lies are meant to distract.



He knows the world will move on. pic.twitter.com/F9AN9Yx9jJ — Barry Andrews MEP (@BarryAndrewsMEP) March 10, 2026

Evidence mounting that US strike hit Iranian school

“Made in USA” and Department of Defense codes: new photos of weapon debris allegedly recovered from Feb. 28 school strike in Minab show remnants consistent with a U.S.-made Tomahawk cruise missile. w/ @malachybrowne @johnismay https://t.co/q8zQ0peJpd pic.twitter.com/tEeymBhypP — Christiaan Triebert (@trbrtc) March 10, 2026

Mangled missile fragments purporting to be from the deadly strikes that hit a naval base and a school in southern Iran on February 28th bear the markings of an US cruise missile, according to new photos.

Images of the fragments were posted to Telegram by Iran’s state broadcaster and were characterised as showing “the remains of the American missile that landed on the children of Minab school”.

The debris is displayed on a table near the shell of the Shajarah Tayyebeh elementary school, most of which was destroyed in a “precision” strike. At least 175 people, most of them children, were reportedly killed.

While it is not clear where or how the fragments were recovered – or whether they pertain specifically to the school strike – they contain serial numbers and other details that are consistent with how the US department of defence and its suppliers categorise and label munitions.

The remnants appear to be from a US-made Tomahawk cruise missile manufactured in 2014 or later. Evidence has been mounting that the school was hit during a series of US strikes targeting an adjacent naval base.

Trump has blamed Iran for the strike.

- The New York Times

Reporting on Trump’s speech last night, Washington Correspondent Keith Duggan writes:

From his ballroom in Mar-a-Lago, president Donald Trump issued a repudiation to the rolling accusation that his administration has offered no clear guideline as to why the US finds itself at war with Iran– or when it is going to end.

If it’s not the end of the beginning of the war, then it’s certainly the beginning of the end, he suggested. Although the war is “almost complete”, nothing is ever over. The Islamic Republic has “no leadership left”, and the president does not approve of their selection as the new supreme leader.

Tánaiste travelling to France

The Tánaiste is due to travel to Paris for a series of engagements in the French capital. Photograph: Brian Lawless/PA Wire

Tánaiste and Finance Minister Simon Harris is to meet the French Finance Minister and Secretary General of the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) in Paris.

Harris is travel to France as part of the Government’s St Patrick’s Day programme which is focused on trade promotion and economic engagement with EU partners.

Following a meeting of EU finance ministers on Tuesday morning in Brussels, the Tánaiste will travel to Paris for a series of engagements in the French capital.

A spokesman said the meetings are likely to “focus on the fallout from the ongoing conflict in the Middle East” and the implications for the EU.

This includes issues around oil supply which were discussed by the G7 on Monday, the presidency of which is currently held by France.

Harris’s visit also comes ahead of Ireland assuming the Presidency of the Council of the European Union later this year, for which it anticipates France will be a key partner.

He will meet French Economy Minister Roland Lescure and Secretary General of the OECD Mathias Cormann during the two-day visit.

- PA

Turkey’s defence ministry said on ‌Tuesday one US Patriot air defence system was deployed to the southeastern Malatya province as part of measures by Nato to boost ‌its ‌ally’s air defences amid missile threats from the Iran war. The Kurecik Nato radar ‌base, which provides vital data for the alliance and helped identify two Iranian ballistic missiles heading toward Turkey, is located in Malatya.

In a statement, ‌the ministry said Turkey would continue to cooperate and ‌evaluate regional developments with NATO allies.

- Reuters

Iranian women’s football team arrive at Australian airport

The Iranian women’s football team left their hotel and arrived at Gold Coast airport on Tuesday afternoon, appearing to have just hours left to take up Australia’s offer of asylum before they depart the country.

Five players, led by captain Zahra Ghanbari, were formally granted protection in Australia by home affairs minister Tony Burke early on Tuesday morning. The group has already been given an offer to train with A-League women’s club Brisbane Roar.

Advocates connected to the group believed more – including possibly some staff – were considering staying in Australia. But the group, which is still under surveillance by the minders around the team, left their hotel with one player in tears. Protestors briefly blocked the departure of the bus, before it continued on to drop the players off at the Gold Coast airport.

Amnesty International Australia’s Zaki Haidari said the players must be given an opportunity to speak to officials at the airport.

“Customs and immigration officials, as well as Australian Border Force officers, have an opportunity to intervene and remind the team of their rights to seek protection in Australia,” he said, adding the offer of protection from the Australian government should be extended to players’ families in Iran.

- The Guardian

Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi said Iran was unlikely to resume negotiations with the US, ‌citing what he described as a “bitter experience” with past talks.

“After three rounds of negotiation, the American team in the negotiation said itself that we made a big progress. Still, they decided to attack us. So, I don’t think talking to the Americans anymore would be on our agenda any more,” he said in an interview with PBS.

The war has already effectively shut the Strait of Hormuz, leaving tankers unable to sail for more than a week and forcing producers to halt pumping as storage facilities fill.

Hopes of a speedy resolution to the conflict were soon dashed by defiant statements from Iran’s military indicating it would continue fighting.

Mojtaba Khamenei’s appointment on Monday appeared to dash hopes of a swift end to the war, sending oil markets surging and share markets nosediving, before swinging in the other direction when Trump predicted a quick end to the war and reports of a possible ease in sanctions on Russian energy.

– Reuters

Iran: ‘We are the ones who will determine the end of the war’

Iran’s Revolutionary Guards said they would not allow “one litre of oil” to be shipped from the ‌Middle East if US and Israeli attacks continue, prompting further warnings from president Donald Trump.

Trump had earlier expressed confidence in a swift end to hostilities even after Iran appointed Mojtaba Khamenei as its new supreme leader in a signal of defiance.

Trump said that the United States had inflicted serious damage on Iran’s military and predicted the conflict would end well before the initial four-week time frame he had laid out, though he has not defined what victory would look like.

Israel says its war aim is to overthrow Iran’s system of clerical rule. US officials mainly say Washington’s aim is to destroy Iran’s missile capabilities and nuclear programme.

At least 1,332 Iranian civilians have been killed and thousands wounded since the barrage of air and missile strikes, according to Iran’s UN ambassador. Trump warned that US attacks could rise sharply if Iran sought to block tanker traffic through the Strait of Hormuz, which handles one-fifth of the world’s oil supply.

“We will hit them so hard that it will not ‌be ‌possible for them or anybody else helping them to ever recover that section of the world," Trump said at a news conference on Monday.

– Reuters

Trump says war could be ‘over soon’

US President Donald Trump, pictured in Miami on Monday, has declared ‌the Middle East war could be “over soon”. Photograph by Saul Loeb/AFP via Getty Images

Stocks rallied and oil prices plunged in Asian trading on Tuesday after US President Donald Trump declared ‌the Middle East war could be “over soon”.

But hopes of a speedy resolution to the conflict were soon dashed by defiant statements from Iran’s military indicating it would continue fighting.

Brent crude futures fell as much as 11 per cent to below $88.05 per barrel as trading resumed, before trimming their decline to 6.6 per cent.

- Reuters