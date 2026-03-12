Troy Parrott scores both goals as AZ Alkmaar take first-leg lead over Sparta Prague

Troy Parrott (centre) celebrates with team-mates Ro-Zangelo Daal and Mees de Wit after scoring AZ Alkmaar's first goal in the Uefa Conference League Last 16 first-leg match against Sparta Prague at the AFAS Stadium in Alkmaar. Photograph: Olaf Kraak/ANP via Getty Images

A fortnight out from Ireland’s World Cup playoff against the Czech Republic, Troy Parrott scored both of AZ Alkmaar’s goals in a 2-1 victory over Sparta Prague in the first leg of the Conference League Last 16 at the AFAS Stadion on Thursday night.

The 24-year-old Dubliner opened the scoring just short of the half-hour mark before Matyas Vojta equalised for the visitors in the 50th minute.

Parrott’s winner came three minutes from the end, his 26th goal for the club this season and ninth in European action. Crucially they were his first two goals in the group stages proper.

The Sparta defence featured Czech Republic centre back Jaroslav Zeleny, who Parrott is likely to be up against in the World Cup playoff in Prague on March 26th. The second leg of the AZ’s fixture will take place in the Czech capital next Thursday, just a week before the crucial playoff, which will be played at the Fortuna Arena, home to Sparta’s big rivals Slavia.

In the Europa League Last 16, Aston Villa came away from Lille with a 1-0 win thanks to Ollie Watkins’s goal in the first ‌leg, while Bologna and AS Roma played out a 1-1 draw in the all-Italian clash.

Watkins netted his first European goal of the season and Villa take a slender lead back home for next Thursday’s second leg.

The only shot on target in a cagey opening ​half came late on with Romain Perraud’s effort from distance which Villa goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez failed to hold, but defender Pau Torres was there to clear before ⁠Lille could take advantage.

Moments earlier Villa had another escape when Lille striker Olivier Giroud was unable to direct his ‌glancing ‌header ​goalwards from close range.

Villa took the lead six minutes into the second half when Ezri Konsa sent a long ball forward which Emiliano Buendia headed on for Watkins to send a ⁠looping header over the keeper.

Amadou Onana hit a ​curling shot from outside the area which clipped the top of ​the upright as Villa pushed for a second, with Martinez making a save at the other end from Matias Fernandez-Pardo.