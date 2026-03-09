Fuel prices top €2-a-litre as annual extra cost to households ‘could hit €1,000′

The cost of a litre of petrol or diesel has crossed the psychologically important €2 on many fuel forecourts around the State.

Prices are reaching levels not seen since the summer of 2022 and the immediate aftermath of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

And with the price of crude oil spiking since last Friday, there are fears petrol prices could soon exceed the €2.13 per litre recorded in July 2022 with diesel prices looking increasingly certain to top the €2.05 that was seen in the same month.

The annual cost of the crisis to Irish households, meanwhile, could come close to €1,000 if the conflict is prolonged, it has been warned.

“The impact of the war will not be immediate when it comes to supermarket prices,” said TU Dublin academic and retail expert Damian O’Reilly.

“It will be felt first when it comes to petrol and diesel and then gas and electricity prices but if oil prices remain high, then that could see annual household costs climb by between €500 and €800.”

He said a sustained 30 cent per litre hike in petrol or diesel prices will see the average motorists worse off by just over €300 a year, while a 20 per cent jump in domestic energy costs will add another €600 taking the cost to consumers to around €910. This before any other inflationary pressures such as higher grocery prices.

O’Reilly suggested there could be a lag in price hikes in supermarkets of around three months but warned that higher costs to consumers were inevitable if the crisis endured.

He said a spike in the cost of fertiliser, much of which is sourced in the Middle East, coupled with higher energy costs could see supermarket prices climb significantly although he added that much of the fertiliser needed for pre-summer crops would have been sourced already.

Just three days before the US and Israel launched their attack on Iran, the AA published their monthly fuel price survey which suggested the average price of a litre of diesel was €1.72 in February, up three cent since the previous month while petrol had climbed by the same amount to €1.73 per litre.

The AA’s data highlighted a sustained period of stability with fuel prices staying in the €1.65-€1.80 range for more than three years.

But then everything changed and while prices vary wildly across the State, motorists have been reporting price hikes of more than 30 cent a litre in just over a week.

Conor Faughnan is a motoring analyst with over 30 years with the AA and more recently with Carzone.ie. He suggested the price spikes that have been seen in the last 10 days have echoes of previous crises and periods of turbulence.

“What we are seeing is the market responding with shock and there’ll be an oil price surge but it tends not to last,” he told The Irish Times.

“Even in the worst case scenarios markets do tend to adjust and the pattern of previous crises has been an initial really sharp spike in the oil price after which it is entirely possible that the markets will calm down.”

He pointed out there was a similar spike after Russia invaded Ukraine in 2022 and in the wake of the Arab Spring in 2011 with the price of a barrel of crude oil climbing to over $120 on both occasions.

He noted that as the price goes up the money the exchequer makes climbs with over half of the retail price of fuel comprised of taxes and Government levies.

“It is in government hands to reduce the retail price of fuel,” he said. “In response to previous crises they took off some of the excise duty and they could do again at the stroke of a pen. The rationale for doing it is at least as strong this time around so there is every reason why they could and every reason why they should.”

Kevin McParlan, chief executive of Fuels for Ireland, the umbrella group for suppliers around the country, said the Government’s tax take on fuel has jumped by around €40m in the last week.

A leading farming lobby has demanded Government action and said it had not escaped public notice that – on the present system of ‘add on’ taxes and levies – the exchequer was “actually benefiting from the alarming rise in fuel prices resulting from the war in the Persian Gulf”.

The president of Irish Creamery and Milk Suppliers Association (ICMSA) Denis Drennan questioned the Government’s “wait and see” approach and said it was “one thing to be prudent in the state’s interest and to not indulge in ‘knee-jerk’ responses to what may be temporary circumstances [but] quite another for the State to appear to be benefiting from the astronomical rise in the price of fuel through its percentage take on the price at the pumps.”

He said that if the Government is as “concerned about the ‘hit’ being inflicted on farmers and the general consumers as they keep telling the media they are, then the obvious thing to do is to adjust downwards their share of the price at the pump for so long as there are inflationary pressures on the wholesale market and try and keep the prices stable that way.”

He accepted that Ireland could not alter the price at source but said prices could be lowered “through the Government adjusting downwards its ‘take’ and – more or less – trying to keep the price within an acceptable band of movement”.

He suggested the State could scrap taking a percentage of the retail price for the duration of this crisis and instead calculate an average take based on the last three years and publicly announce and budget for that same amount this year.

“The retail price at the pumps can be adjusted downwards to reflect that predicted and fixed State ‘take’ with the savings passed back to the consumer,” Drennan said. “Either do something like that or say nothing. But please don’t tell us that the State is worried about the rise in the price of fuel while the revenue the State is making from that rise surges in step with the price.”

A series of hikes after Russia invaded Ukraine ended up pushing the mortgage repayments of tens of thousands of homeowners up by over €400 a month although most of the increases were eventually reversed.

