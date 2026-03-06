Australian government urged to protect Iran players after ‘wartime traitors’ accusation

The Iran team before Thursday's Asian Cup match against Australia on the Gold Coast. Photograph: Izhar Khan/AFP via Getty Images

The Australian government has been urged to allow the Iran women’s national team players to remain in Australia after a state-aligned conservative commentator in Iran described them as “wartime traitors” and said they must be “dealt with more severely”.

The Iran players are currently competing in the Women’s Asian Cup, and lost 4-0 to the Australia on the Gold Coast in their second group-stage match on Thursday.

Their final match is against the Philippines on Sunday night, after which they are due to return home to Iran.

Footage shared on social media platform X on Friday showed Iran state television presenter Mohammad Reza Shahbazi accusing the team of dishonour for not singing the national anthem before their first match against South Korea on Monday.

Before kick-off in their match against the Matildas on Thursday, the Iran players sang the anthem and saluted in a clear contrast to their approach to the anthem on Monday.

Refugee Council chief executive Paul Power said: “certainly on the evidence that’s available, it would appear that the members of the women’s soccer team are at risk if they’re returned”, noting that people in Iran involved in “quite simple acts of peaceful protests have suffered dire consequences”.

Germany-based Iranian journalist Ali Bornaei tagged Australian foreign minister Penny Wong on X alongside the footage, calling on the Australian government to afford the team protection.

“The lives of the Iranian Women’s National Football Team are in imminent danger. After their peaceful protest in Australia, Iranian state-linked media has officially labeled them ‘wartime traitors’,” Bornaei posted.

“In Iran, ‘treason’ is a capital offense punishable by death. These athletes face arbitrary detention and execution if forced to return.” - Guardian

Wong said the Australian government “stands with the brave people of Iran in their struggle against oppression”.

“They have suffered brutal acts of violence and intimidation, with women in particular being oppressed by the regime,” she said.

“We have called on the Iranian regime to protect its own people and allow for the freedom of expression and peaceful assembly without fear of reprisal.”

Wong added: “We hope the Iranian team’s participation in the AFC Women’s Asian Cup will inspire future generations of young Iranians to continue to promote women’s rights and participation in sport.”

The minister for home affairs, Tony Burke, has responsibility for Australia’s humanitarian migration program. He declined to comment.

Power said Australia ratified the refugee convention to address these specific circumstances, but the country is not obliged to act unless a claim is made.

“This whole system is designed to protect people in circumstances like this, but ultimately it’s up to the individuals to decide what is best for them and for the people that they’re connected to.”

A large victory by Iran over the Philippines on the Gold Coast on Sunday could secure the team a place in the quarter-finals as one of the best third-placed sides across the Asian Cup’s three pools.

Australia meet South Korea in Sydney on Sunday to decide the winner of Group A.