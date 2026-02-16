As US sends second aircraft carrier to Middle East, how likely is war with Iran?

The aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln is in the Arabian Sea, and US president Donald Trump says another such vessel is on the way. Photograph: Zachary Pearson/US Navy via AP

What is the status of talks between the US and Iran?

Iran’s foreign minister has arrived in Geneva in advance of second round of negotiations with the United States, Iranian state television said, as Washington keeps up pressure on the Islamic republic.

According to Tehran, “indirect” Iran-US nuclear talks mediated by Oman will be held, although Washington has previously pushed for other topics to be discussed including Iran’s ballistic missiles and support for regional proxies.

US secretary of state Marco Rubio said president Donald Trump preferred a deal [to military action] although this would be “very hard to do”.

Iran’s deputy foreign minister, Majid Takht-Ravanchi, said the ball was “in America’s court to prove that they want to do a deal”. He added: “If they are sincere, I’m sure we will be on the road to an agreement.”

What are the US demands?

The US demands “zero” uranium enrichment and the transfer out of Iran of its existing stockpile of highly enriched uranium.

Washington has also called for negotiations over Iran’s arsenal of ballistic missiles, which can reach targets in Israel as well US bases and oil facilities in US Gulf allies.

What is the Iranian response?

Iran argues it has a right to conduct nuclear research under the nuclear non-proliferation treaty.

It has refused to freeze enrichment, but has reportedly suggested a pause and dilution of stocks enriched to near weapons grade.

Iran says there can be no deal without lifting sanctions and appears to have successfully compelled the US to take ballistic missiles off the agenda.

What role is Israel playing?

Israeli prime minister Binyamin Netanyahu has long adopted a maximalist stance on Iran, pushing for military action unless Iran halts enrichment, transfers abroad enriched uranium and dismantles its nuclear programme.

His call for concurrent negotiations over Iran’s ballistic missiles and Iran’s Lebanese, Iraqi and Yemeni allies has been refused by Iran.

What threat does the US military pose – and how likely is military action?

Trump has said he is dispatching a second aircraft carrier to the Middle East that could be used for military strikes against Iran if negotiations fail with Tehran.

Trump has said he prefers diplomacy and will give talks two months before possible military action.

The Pentagon, meanwhile, is reported to be preparing for sustained operations against Iran, making any campaign far more serious than previous US offensive actions.

The US could be expected to target Iranian Republican Guard Corps facilities, regime institutions and key installations.

How might Iran respond to US military action?

Iran has warned of paramilitary and drone strikes against US military bases in Jordan, Kuwait, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Bahrain, the Emirates and Turkey. Iran could also close the Strait of Hormuz through which Gulf oil is exported amounting to 20-25 per cent of global consumption.