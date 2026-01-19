Hamas ready to hand over administration of Gaza as Trump’s ‘board of peace’ gains support

An area near Gaza City’s beachfront, which the UN says has had about 80 per cent of its buildings damaged or destroyed. Photograph: Saher Alghorra/New York Times

Hamas has said it is ready to hand over the administration of Gaza to the Palestinian technocratic committee which was set up last week.

A Hamas source said the group has agreed with Egyptian mediators on all the details of the handover process, noting that the movement’s leadership outside Gaza has instructed its affiliated bodies to prepare to step down from their positions and hand over all relevant files.

Both Germany and the UK on Monday indicated a willingness to participate in the international board of peace set up by US president Donald Trump to oversee the Gaza ceasefire.

German government spokesperson Stefan Kornelius confirmed that Berlin had received an invitation from Washington.

“We want to contribute to a lasting resolution of the Gaza conflict. We are now ready to work with the US and our partners to consider how we can do this together.”

He dismissed concerns that the US-led body could undermine the United Nations, stressing that the UN remains “the central multilateral framework” for Germany and an essential instrument at a time of unprecedented global crises.

The UK has ‌also signalled its willingness to ⁠play a ‌role in the ‍second phase of the Gaza ceasefire. Prime minister Keir Starmer said London ‌was in discussions ‍with its allies ⁠on the terms.

Other European states, including Poland and Belarus, also confirmed on Monday that they have been invited to join the board of peace.

In a rare public disagreement with Washington, Israel criticised the fact that Turkey and Qatar will play a prominent role in the board of peace.

Prime minister Binyamin Netanyahu claimed he was unaware of Mr Trump’s intention to invite the two countries, which both played a key mediating role in clinching the Gaza ceasefire in October. However, diplomatic sources claimed Israel knew in advance and had no choice but to accept Mr Trump’s decision.

Meanwhile, far-right finance minister Bezalel Smotrich, head of the coalition’s Religious Zionist Party, criticised Mr Trump’s plans for Gaza and called on Israel to resume full control of the coastal enclave.

“It’s either us or them. Either full Israeli control, the destruction of Hamas and the continued long-term suppression of terror, encouraging enemy migration outward and permanent Israeli settlement – or, God forbid, squandering the achievements and heavy cost of the war and waiting for the next round,” he said.

There was also criticism from the left over the role for Turkey and Qatar. Lawmaker Yair Golan, leader of the left-wing opposition Democrats, blamed Mr Netanyahu for refusing throughout the Gaza war to discuss a “day after” plan. “Because of Netanyahu’s failed government, the countries that hosted, nurtured and funded Hamas are expected to enter Gaza again,” he said.