Israel-Iran conflict: hostilities may end ‘within days’

Media reports in Israel suggest the government would like to call a halt to hostilities with Iran shortly, with one defence official saying: “The goal is to end this event within days.”

The Wall Street Journal has also quoted Israeli officials reportedly saying that the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) “expects to get through its list of military targets in Iran in the coming days, which will create an opening to wrap up the fighting.”

With Tehran unlikely to agree to a formal truce, an emerging formula is expected to be along the lines of “quiet will be met with quiet”, with Israel reserving the right to respond if Iran renews efforts to acquire a nuclear bomb.

Israeli prime minister Binyamin Netanyahu said in a press conference on Sunday night that he does not want Israel to get bogged down in another war, but he stressed that it was still premature to end the fighting.

READ MORE

“Once we achieve the goals, we will not continue beyond what is necessary. But we won’t end it prematurely either,” he said. “Once the goals are achieved, the operation will be completed and the fighting will stop. We will not be drawn into a war of attrition. But nor will we end this action, this historic operation, before we achieve all its goals.”

There was certainly no sign that a ceasefire may be close on Monday. Iran launched at least 10 missiles and a drone towards Israel on Monday morning, again sending millions of people to bomb shelters and safe rooms as sirens blared across the country.

Israel pounded targets in Tehran and across Iran relentlessly throughout the day.

Israeli defence minister Israel Katz issued a statement saying: “The IDF is now attacking regime targets and repressive authorities in the heart of Tehran with unprecedented force.”

He said the targets included the Basij headquarters, Evin prison for political prisoners and opponents of the regime, the “Israel Destruction” clock in Palestine Square, the Revolutionary Guards’ internal security headquarters, the ideology headquarters and other regime targets.

The IDF also struck Iran’s central Fordow nuclear facility, which was also hit by the US on Sunday, in what appeared to be an attempt to prevent any transfer of materials in or out of the site.

Science minister Gila Gamliel said on Monday that Israel must continue its strikes until Iranians overthrow the country’s regime. “As long as the Nazi ayatollah regime sits in Tehran, it has the potential to rebuild its destructive capabilities,” she said. “Therefore, we must continue the campaign until the conditions are created for revolution and the removal of the ayatollah regime.”