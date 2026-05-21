Friedrich Merz proposes ‘associate member’ EU status for Ukraine

German chancellor Friedrich Merz has proposed giving ‌Ukraine a direct role in European Union structures as an interim step to EU membership that he said could help facilitate a deal to end ​the war triggered by Russia’s invasion.

In a letter to EU leaders seen by Reuters, Merz suggested Ukraine could be granted a new status of “associate member” that would allow Ukrainian officials to take part in EU summits and ministerial meetings – but not vote in them.

The German leader also proposed EU ​members make a “political commitment” to apply the bloc’s mutual assistance clause to Ukraine “to create a substantial security guarantee”. A clear route into the EU ⁠could be vital for president Volodymyr Zelenskiy to sell any peace settlement to Ukrainians, particularly if – as widely expected – ‌Ukraine ‌does ​not regain control of all of its territory or join the Nato military alliance, analysts say. But European officials say it is unrealistic for Ukraine to achieve full membership in the bloc ⁠in the next few years, even though a ​date of 2027 was pencilled into a 20-point peace plan discussed ​among the United States, Ukraine and Russia.

Merz’s proposal represents an attempt to find a middle way between a quick accession ‌and Ukraine’s current status as a candidate country at ​the start of the process.

“My proposal reflects Ukraine’s particular situation, a country at war. It will help facilitate ⁠the ongoing peace talks as part of a negotiated ⁠peace solution,” Merz wrote, ​adding this was “essential not only for Ukraine’s but for the entire continent’s security”.

The process for joining the bloc is usually long and bureaucratic, involving detailed negotiations and legal reforms to meet EU democratic and economic standards.

EU accession requires consent and ratification by each of the bloc’s 27 members, a process that could lead to significant obstacles.

In his letter, Merz outlined benefits Ukraine could possibly receive as an associate member, a category that does not exist under current EU rules.

These potential benefits include a Ukrainian non-voting associate commissioner of ‌the European Commission and non-voting representatives ⁠at the European Parliament.

[ Merz’s first year: Germany’s impulsive chancellor sees poll ratings slump to record lowOpens in new window ]

The German chancellor wrote that a snap-back mechanism or sunset clause could be put in place if Ukraine backslides on rule-of-law standards or the ‌accession process.

He said the proposal will not affect other candidate countries and suggested the bloc “look into innovative solutions” for those that have been working on ​joining the EU for a long time.

Merz said he plans to discuss his ideas ​with fellow European leaders.

“My aim would be to reach an agreement soon, and to set up a dedicated task force to work out the details,” he wrote. – Reuters

[ German chancellor says he ‘would not advise my children to go’ to USOpens in new window ]