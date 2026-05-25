Record-high May temperatures sweep across France

Hot Monday weather on Day Two of the 2026 French Open at Roland Garros in Paris, France. Photograph: Clive Brunskill/Getty Images

More than 20 towns in France have recorded their highest-ever May temperatures and the United Kingdom set a national heat record amid an extreme early-summer heat event that could mean the mercury climbs to 40 degrees in parts of Spain by the end of the week.

The United Kingdom’s meteorological office said the country’s all-time record for May was broken when a temperature of 33.5 degrees was recorded at Heathrow near London, with highs of up to 35 degrees expected on Tuesday.

Hundreds more May records are likely to be set in France, Spain and the UK, said forecasters, with temperatures exceeding norms by 12 or 13 degrees in what Météo France described as a “premature, remarkable and long” heat episode expected to last several more days.

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France’s national weather agency said the record temperatures were caused by a heat dome, with hot air from Morocco trapped under an area of high pressure, adding that Europe could expect such events “more and more often, more and more intense, and earlier and earlier”.

Tourists shelter from the hot weather beneath an umbrella on Westminster Bridge, central London. Photograph: James Manning/PA

Models have already estimated that, with the effects of climate breakdown, June heatwaves are now about 10 times more likely in Europe than they were in the pre-industrial era, and the same trajectory is becoming visible for May.

“This extension of the heatwave season is entirely characteristic of the effects of climate change,” Robert Vautard, a climate researcher, told Agence France-Presse. “Eventually, we will be seeing similar heat events in April and October.”

Thirty-one French départements have been placed on high-temperature alert until Tuesday, including eight on level orange, the second highest, requiring residents to “take precautions”. It was the first time the country’s national heat warning system had been activated during May since it was introduced in 2004.

Météo France said in a bulletin on Monday that temperatures could climb locally to 36 degrees. “Towns in the west of the country are likely to see temperatures several degrees higher than ever recorded in May,” it said.

The French weather service placed the capital under a yellow alert with temperatures forecast to reach 35 degrees across the region. Photograph: Stephane de Sakutin/AFP via Getty Images

Among France’s larger cities, Paris hit 32.6 degrees on Sunday and is expected to reach 33 degrees on Monday, while Bordeaux sweltered in 34.2 degrees. The southwestern town of Brive-la-Gaillarde registered 35.3 degrees, nearly two degrees hotter than its previous May record.

A man died during a 10km running race in the Paris suburb of Maisons-Alfort on Sunday, civil defence services said, reportedly after suffering a heart attack, while 10 more runners had to be taken to hospital in critical condition after the race.

Previous May highs were exceeded locally on Sunday all along France’s Atlantic coast at weather stations including St-Nazaire, where 31.8 degrees was recorded, Noirmoutier (31.3 degrees) and Brest in Brittany (29 degrees), said the national weather agency.

The hot spell in Spain – where temperatures in some southern areas hit 38 degrees over the weekend, between 5-10 degrees higher than normal – is also expected to continue through the week, said Rubén del Campo of the state meteorological office Aemet.

“The other really notable thing is that the situation is going to last until at least the end of the week. In fact, it could get even hotter on Thursday and Friday, with temperatures of at least 34 degrees across most of the country,” said del Campo.

Widespread highs of 36-38 degrees in the Guadiana, Guadalquivir and Ebro valleys are expected between Wednesday and Friday, he added, noting that “in some of those areas, temperatures could reach 40 degrees”.

Del Campo also said much of the country could expect so-called “tropical nights”, in which the night-time temperature does not drop below 20 degrees.

Parts of the United Kingdom could enter a heatwave, with temperatures exceeding 26-28 degrees – depending on the location – for three days. In France, night-time temperatures must also stay above a certain level for an official heatwave to be declared. – Guardian