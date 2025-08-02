Europe

Ukrainian strikes kill three, Russian officials say, as Kyiv and Moscow exchange fire

Ukrainian reciprocal strikes follow Russian attack that killed 31 wounded and 150 earlier this week

Ukraine's reciprocal drone strikes followed a day of mourning in Kyiv on Friday, after a Russian drone and missile attack killed 31 people, including five children, and wounded more than 150. Photograph: Sergey Dolzhenko/EPA
Ukraine's reciprocal drone strikes followed a day of mourning in Kyiv on Friday, after a Russian drone and missile attack killed 31 people, including five children, and wounded more than 150. Photograph: Sergey Dolzhenko/EPA
Sat Aug 02 2025 - 10:14

Ukrainian drone attacks overnight killed three people, Russian officials said on Saturday.

Russia’s ministry of defence said air defences intercepted or destroyed 112 drones across eight Russian regions and the Russian-occupied Crimean Peninsula.

A drone attack on the Rostov region, on the border with Ukraine, killed one person, acting governor Yuri Slyusar said.

Further from the front line, a woman was killed and two other people wounded in a drone strike on business premises in the Penza region, according to regional governor Oleg Melnichenko.

READ MORE

Trump orders nuclear submarines to move near Russia

Russia says its war aims in Ukraine are unchanged a week before US deadline for ceasefire

Ukraine restores independence of key anti-graft agencies amid protests and EU pressure

Kremlin plays down US threat as Donald Trump targets India over Russia oil, arms ties

In the Samara region, falling drone debris sparked a fire that killed an elderly resident, regional governor Vyacheslav Fedorishchev said.

According to the Ukrainian air force, Russia launched 53 drones and decoys at Ukraine overnight into Saturday. It said that air defences shot down or jammed 45 drones.

Eleven people were wounded in an overnight drone strike on the Kharkiv region, governor Oleh Syniehubov said on Saturday.

The reciprocal drone strikes followed a day of mourning in the Ukrainian capital Kyiv on Friday, after a Russian drone and missile attack killed 31 people, including five children, and wounded more than 150.

Trump orders nuclear submarines to move near Russia ]

The continued attacks come after US president Donald Trump on Tuesday gave Russian president Vladimir Putin a shorter deadline – August 8th – for peace efforts to make progress.

Mr Trump said on Thursday that special envoy Steve Witkoff is heading to Russia to push Moscow to agree to a ceasefire in its war with Ukraine and has threatened new economic sanctions if progress is not made. - AP

Ukraine war: Is President Zelenskiy losing his people’s trust?

Listen | 24:15

  • Join The Irish Times on WhatsApp and stay up to date

  • Sign up for push alerts to get the best breaking news, analysis and comment delivered directly to your phone

  • Listen to In The News podcast daily for a deep dive on the stories that matter