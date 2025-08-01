Germany to deliver two Patriot systems to Ukraine in deal with US

Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskiy in front of a Patriot air defence missile system. Germany is to deliver two such systems to Ukraine in the coming days. Photograph: Jens Buettner/dpa via AP

Germany said on Friday that it will deliver two Patriot systems to Ukraine after reaching an agreement with the US that Berlin will be first in line to receive the latest systems in return.

Thanks to the US commitment, “Germany can initially support Ukraine with launchers and then with additional Patriot system components,” said German defence minister Boris Pistorius in a statement.

The Bundeswehr army will initially deliver additional Patriot launchers to Ukraine in the coming days, followed by additional system components to be handed over in two or three months.

In return, Berlin will receive new Patriot systems, for which it is providing the funding, from the United States at an accelerated pace.

Ukraine’s needs for air defence have grown more urgent as Russia has intensified its nationwide aerial attacks this summer, and the Patriot systems have proven effective at destroying Russian ballistic missiles.

Russia used over 3,800 drones and nearly 260 missiles for its attacks on Ukraine in July, Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Friday.

“We value the fact that President Trump, European leaders and other partners clearly see what is happening and condemn Russia,” Zelenskiy wrote on X, adding that Russian attacks can only be stopped through joint efforts by the US, Europe and other global actors.

Germany has already delivered three of its Patriot systems to Ukraine and said on Friday that sending the additional systems will not affect its contribution to the Nato defence alliance. - Reuters