Pope Leo XIV to hold inaugural mass at St Peter’s Square in front of 250,000

Pope Leo XIV will hold his papacy's inaugural mass at St Peter’s Square, Rome. Photograph: Simone Risoluti, Vatican Media via Vatican Pool/Getty Images

An estimated 250,000 pilgrims and a host of world leaders and royals, including are expected to attend St Peter’s Square for the inaugural Mass of Pope Leo XIV.

Those attending include US vice-president, JD Vance, Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskiy and Canadian prime minister Mark Carney,

The service, which begins on Sunday at 10am local time, marks the official start of the papacy of the first US pontiff in the history of the Roman Catholic church.

The Chicago-born cardinal Robert Prevost (69) was elected to succeed the late Pope Francis earlier this month after a conclave that lasted less than 26 hours.

READ MORE

Other world leaders attending include the Israeli president, Yitzhak Herzog; the Argentinian president, Javier Milei; and the Australian prime minister, Anthony Albanese.

As is tradition for an inaugural papal Sunday Mass, Leo is expected to arrive in St Peter’s Square aboard a popemobile and spend some time greeting the crowd.

Alongside a procession of cardinals, the pope then enters St Peter’s Basilica, where he will receive two gifts that symbolise the papacy.

The first is a gold signet fisherman’s ring, which is named in honour of St Peter, a fisher who was the first pope. The ring represents the beginning and end of a papacy, and when a pontiff dies, it is destroyed by a senior cardinal. Until 1842, the ring was used to seal official documents signed by the pope.

The second gift is a lamb’s wool pallium, which symbolises the pope’s role as a shepherd, and is draped over his shoulders before the Mass begins.

JD Vance, who briefly met Pope Francis in the Vatican the day before he died, and the US secretary of state, Marco Rubio, will represent the US.

Before being elected as pope, the then-cardinal criticised Donald Trump’s administration in several posts on his X account, mainly targeting the government over its policies on immigration.

In February he also shared on X an op-ed published in the National Catholic Reporter titled: JD Vance is wrong: Jesus doesn’t ask us to rank our love for others, after comments Mr Vance, who converted to Catholicism in 2019, made in an interview on Fox News.

The Vatican has not confirmed or denied whether the social media posts were authentic. Mr Vance and Mr Trump also clashed with Pope Francis over immigration. – Guardian