Papal conclave: Cardinals resume discussions on new pope

The Catholic Church’s most senior leaders will this morning resume their discussions on electing a successor to Pope Francis.

At almost 8pm on the nose on Wednesday, clouds of black smoke appeared over the Vatican.

That meant that the first ballot in the conclave to elect a new pope ended without any one of the 133 potential candidates reaching a two-thirds majority.

Today’s vote again takes place in secret inside the famous 15th century Sistine Chapel. If there is to be a pope this morning, the white smoke is likely to appear at around 9:30am Irish time with the black smoke expected a little bit after that.

The 133 cardinal-electors who will choose the next pope had an early start today and were up and about before 7am (Irish time). They headed to the Pauline Chapel adjacent to the Sistine Chapel for morning mass and after that there was a period of reflection before the second round of voting.

There is time allowed for two ballots this morning with the schedule suggesting they will break for lunch before midday.

They will eat in the Casa Santa Marta and - presuming we have had no white smoke by then - will return to the Sistine Chapel shortly before 4pm with the two more ballots scheduled.

And if there is to be a pope in the evening, the white smoke will most likely come before 7pm.