Election of Pope Leo XIV: in pictures

Robert Francis Prevost has become the first clergyman from the United States to lead the Catholic Church, ending the Vatican’s long-standing opposition to the idea of a US pontiff.
The 69-year-old from Chicago has taken the papal name Pope Leo XIV, a senior cardinal announced from the central balcony of St Peter’s Basilica on Thursday evening.
The Chicago native worked for many years as a missionary in Peru before being made an archbishop there and became a cardinal in 2023.
The new pope was greeted by huge cheers from the thousands who gathered in St Peter’s Square and said “may peace be with all of you,” when he made his first address from the Vatican balcony.