Election of Pope Leo XIV: in pictures

Robert Francis Prevost has become the first clergyman from the United States to lead the Catholic Church, ending the Vatican’s long-standing opposition to the idea of a US pontiff.

The 69-year-old from Chicago has taken the papal name Pope Leo XIV, a senior cardinal announced from the central balcony of St Peter’s Basilica on Thursday evening.

The Chicago native worked for many years as a missionary in Peru before being made an archbishop there and became a cardinal in 2023.

The new pope was greeted by huge cheers from the thousands who gathered in St Peter’s Square and said “may peace be with all of you,” when he made his first address from the Vatican balcony.

READ MORE

White smoke rising from the chimney of the Sistine Chapel signalling that cardinals elected a new pope. Photograph: Tiziana Fabi/AFP via Getty Images

A man holds a placard reading "Habemus Papa" (We Have a Pope) at St Peter's Square after white smoke rose from the chimney of the Sistine Chapel signalling that cardinals elected a new pope. Photograph: Jeff Pachoud/AFP via Getty Images

Carabinieri take position on the parvis of St Peter's basilica before the first appearance of the new pope. Photograph: Filippo Monteforte/AFP via Getty Images

Newly elected Pope Leo XIV, Robert Prevost addresses the crowd from the main central loggia balcony of the St Peter's Basilica. Photograph: Tiziana Fabi/AFP via Getty Images

The newly elected pontiff, Pope Leo XIV is seen for the first time from the Vatican balcony. Photograph: Dan Kitwood/Getty Images

Cardinals gather as the newly elected pontiff, Pope Leo XIV is seen for the first time from the Vatican balcony. Photograph: Christopher Furlong/Getty Images

Spectators await the appearance of the new pope in Vatican City. Photograph: Alessia Pierdomenico/Bloomberg via Getty Images

People celebrate after white smoke rose from the chimney of the Sistine Chapel signalling that cardinals elected a new pope during their secret conclave, at Saint Peter's Square. Photograph: Stefano Rellandini/AFP via Getty Images

Members of the clergy react as they see the newly elected Pope Leo XIV making his first appearance in the main central loggia balcony of the St Peter's Basilica. Photograph: Jeff Pachoud/AFP via Getty Images

A man reacts as the newly elected Pope Leo XIV, Robert Prevost making his first appearance in the main central loggia balcony of the St Peter's Basilica. Photograph: Jeff Pachoud/AFP via Getty Images