No Greenland bounce for Danish premier as snap election backfires

Mette Frederiksen’s Social Democrats finished first in the election but posted their weakest showing in more than 120 years. Photograph: Mads Claus Rasmussen/Ritzau Scanpix/AFP via Getty Images

There were two big winners of Denmark’s snap election on Tuesday – and neither was Danish prime minister Mette Frederiksen.

The 48-year-old, who is seeking a third term in office, met king Frederik X on Wednesday morning after the snap election she called on Tuesday blew up in her face.

Two months after Frederiksen attracted praise for facing down Donald Trump over his Arctic expansion plans, the hoped-for “Greenland bounce” failed to materialise on election day and her centre-left Social Democrats scored its worst result in more than a century with 21.9 per cent.

Efforts to present Frederiksen as the face of Danish stability in a time of global turmoil were crowded by other campaign issues – water supply concerns, a wealth tax, the cost of living and even outrage over pig castration.

Another cross-party coalition is likely as neither main political camps secured a majority: the left-leaning “red” bloc, led by Frederiksen’s Social Democrats, took 84 seats, while the rival “blue” conservative-liberal bloc took 77 seats.

Men hoist a Greenlandic flag near polling stations in Nuuk on Wednesday. Photograph: Florent Vergnes/AFP/Getty Images

A chastened Frederiksen told election-night supporters she had “expected to lose support, because that’s pretty much normal when you seek re-election for the third time”.

In remarks that were as much a nod to her outgoing coalition partners as supporters, she added: “Denmark needs a stable government. A competent government. We’re ready to take the lead.”

The kingmaker in any talks is likely to be the pipe-smoking Lars Lokke Rasmussen, outgoing foreign minister and former prime minister.

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The 14 seats held by his centrist Moderates, a member of neither political camp, carry the balance of power.

Rasmussen, a 61-year-old political veteran, has urged a continuation of the outgoing centrist cross-bloc coalition.

Lars Lokke Rasmussen, Denmark's foreign minister. Photograph: Thomas Traasdahl/Ritzau Scanpix/AFP/Getty Images

That was dismissed by the Liberal leader Troels Lund Poulsen, outgoing defence minister, who has ruled out co-operating further with Frederiksen. But Poulsen has said that before, and his Liberal party’s historic election low of 10.1 per cent is likely to concentrate minds as coalition talks begin.

With a turnout of 84 per cent, the other big winner of the election was Denmark’s far-right Danish People’s Party (DF), which tripled its vote to 9.1 per cent or 16 seats.

The party has been in decline since Frederiksen became prime minister in 2019, adopting tougher migration policies to reclaim the working-class voters who had drifted to the far right.

This time around the DF and its leader, Morten Messerschmidt, capitalised on growing cost-of-living concerns to win back voters.

Though unlikely to play any role in coalition talks this time around, Messerschmidt told supporters he was already working towards power at the next poll, due in 2030.