Russia-Ukraine war: Thousands of children to be evacuated from Belgorod due to Ukraine shelling

About 9,000 children will be evacuated from the Russian border city of Belgorod and from several districts in the wider region of the same name due to Ukrainian shelling, the regional governor said on Tuesday.

The first group of 1,200 children will be evacuated on March 22nd, Vyacheslav Gladkov said.

Belgorod, a city and a region more than 600km (372 miles) from Moscow, is just over half an hour’s drive from the border with Ukraine, making it a vital stop for Russian supply lines but also vulnerable to attack.

Russian president Vladimir Putin will travel to China in May for talks with his Chinese counterpart, Xi Jinping, in what could be the Russian president’s first overseas trip of his new presidential term, sources have told Reuters.

Mr Putin’s trip to China is thought likely to take place in the second half of May, according to one source.

China, which congratulated Mr Putin on his election victory, has bolstered its military ties with Russia over recent years.

Following his landslide presidential election win – condemned as illegitimate by western leaders – Mr Putin addressed a crowd at a Red Square pop concert on Monday to mark 10 years since Russia’s annexation of the Crimean peninsula from Ukraine.

Mr Putin, who was basking in his election victory, told the crowd that Crimea was the “pride of Russia” and that the Black Sea peninsula had “come back to its native harbour” when Moscow annexed the region.

Elsewhere, Ukraine’s commander-in-chief, Oleksandr Syrskyi, said the development of drones is key to give Kyiv an advantage over “a numerically superior” Russian forces.

“The development of the use of unmanned systems is my priority,” Mr Syrskyi wrote on Telegram after meeting his deputy, Vadym Sukharevskyi. “We are looking for asymmetric solutions to gain a qualitative advantage over a numerically superior opponent.”

Military analysts say drones could give Ukraine a technological edge over Moscow, given its shortages in artillery shells and other more traditional weapons, though Russia’s drone industry is also developing rapidly. – Guardian