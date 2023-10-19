Russia carries out new overnight air strikes on Ukraine

Rescue services at a residential building hit by a missile strike in, Zaporizhia, Ukraine, on October 18th, 2023. Photograph: EPA

Russian forces carried out new air strikes overnight on targets in eastern, southern and northern Ukraine, Kyiv’s military said on Thursday.

The air force said 17 different weapons, including ballistic and cruise missiles and attack drones, had been used to strike industrial, infrastructure, civilian and military objects.

Ukrainian forces shot down three drones and one cruise missile, it said.

Russia has carried out frequent air strikes since launching its full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022, including hitting population centres far behind front lines.

Moscow denies deliberately targeting civilians. It did not immediately comment on the latest reported air strikes.

Ukraine began a counteroffensive in the south and east in early June but has made only gradual progress against vast Russian minefields and heavily entrenched Russian forces.

Russian president Vladimir Putin called the US delivery of long-range tactical ballistic missiles to Kyiv “another mistake by the United States” in his first public comments since a Ukrainian strike destroyed helicopters at two airfields in Russian-occupied territory this week.

The Russian president also claimed that the delivery of the ATACMS missiles, which can strike targets more than 160km (100 miles) away and deliver salvoes with cluster munitions, would “simply prolong [Ukraine’s] agony”.

Elsewhere, the Russian foreign minister, Sergei Lavrov, has arrived in North Korea, the fellow pariah state that Moscow is calling upon for weapons to use against Ukraine.

Mr Lavrov arrived on Wednesday night for a two-day visit.

Last Friday, the US said arms shipments from North Korea to Russia were under way, with 1,000 containers of military equipment and munitions arriving in recent weeks.

Pyongyang was seeking a range of military assistance from Russia in return, including advanced technologies, White House national security spokesperson John Kirby said.

Kim Jong-un, the North Korean ruler, in September travelled to Russia onboard his specially built bulletproof train for a face-to-face meeting with his fellow regime leader Vladimir Putin, declaring their bilateral ties his country’s “number one priority”. – Agencies