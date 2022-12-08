Russia-Ukraine war: US denounces Putin’s ‘loose talk’ on nuclear weapons

Workers repair the roof of a building in Mariupol, Ukraine. More than 5,000 builders are currently working in the city. Photograph: EPA

The United States has denounced “loose talk” on nuclear weapons after Russian president Vladimir Putin mused on rising risks of nuclear war but said Moscow would not strike first.

Mr Putin hinted that “such a threat is rising” during a Kremlin meeting on Wednesday but assured that “Russia will under no circumstances use them first”.

US State Department spokesman Ned Price, asked about Mr Putin’s remarks, declined to reply directly but said: We think any loose talk of nuclear weapons is absolutely irresponsible.”

“We think any other rhetoric – whether it is nuclear sabre-rattling or even raising the spectre of the use of tactical nuclear weapons – is something that is irresponsible,” Mr Price said.

US officials have voiced fear that Russia could use nuclear weapons if it feels routed on the battlefield and could plant a fictitious story to justify its actions.

Mr Putin said the war in Ukraine could be “long-term process” as he sought to defend an invasion in which Russian troops have been forced to retreat and even airbases deep inside Russia have come under attack.

Speaking to members of his personal human rights council on Wednesday, Mr Putin claimed that Russia would not use nuclear weapons first in any conflict, denied that Russian troops were deserting en masse from the field of battle and claimed he would not need to mobilise more troops, a process that has caused considerable upheaval in Russia.

“As for the slow process of the special military operation, then, of course, it can be a long-term process,” Mr Putin said.

Elsewhere, Russian shelling killed 10 people and wounded many others in the town of Kurakhove in eastern Ukraine, President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said.

“Today [Wednesday] the Russian army carried out a very brutal, absolutely deliberate strike at Kurakhove. Precisely at civilians. At ordinary people. At the market, elevator, gas station, bus station, residential building. The list of the dead so far includes ten people, there are many wounded.”

Mr Zelenskiy provided a battleground update in his latest national address on Wednesday evening. Regarding the Donetsk region, Bakhmut districts and other areas of intense fighting, he said: “A very fierce confrontation is ongoing there, every metre counts.” – Guardian