Russia-Ukraine war: 500sq km liberated in a week, says Zelenskiy

Ukraine has liberated more than 500sq km of territory in a week, according to President Volodymyr Zelenskiy.

Ukraine’s proclaimed wins in the southern region of Kherson are the latest in a series of Russian defeats undermining the Kremlin’s claim to have annexed around 20 per cent of Ukraine.

“More than (500 square kilometres) have been liberated from Russian occupiers in the Kherson region alone” since the start of October, Mr Zelenskiy announced late Thursday in his nightly address.

The recaptured territory was home to dozens of towns and villages that had been occupied by Russian forces for months, southern army command spokeswoman Natalia Gumeniuk said.

Kherson, a region with an estimated pre-war population of around one million people, was captured early and easily by Moscow’s troops after their invasion launched on February 24th..

Elsewhere, US president Joe Biden has warned the world could face “Armageddon” if Vladimir Putin uses a tactical nuclear weapon to try to win the war in Ukraine.

The US president made his most outspoken remarks to date about the threat of nuclear war, at a Democratic fundraiser in New York, saying it was the closest the world had come to nuclear catastrophe for 60 years.

“We have not faced the prospect of Armageddon since Kennedy and the Cuban missile crisis,” he said.

“He’s not joking when he talks about potential use of tactical nuclear weapons or biological or chemical weapons because his military is, you might say, significantly underperforming,” Mr Biden said.

Mr Putin and his officials have repeatedly threatened to use Russia’s nuclear arsenal in an effort to deter the United States and its allies from supporting Ukraine and helping it resist the Russian invasion.

Mr Zelenskiy told European heads of state gathered in Prague that Ukraine must win so that Russia does not “advance on Warsaw or again on Prague”. — Guardian