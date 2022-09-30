Putin declares annexation of four Ukrainian territories in major escalation of war

Russian president Vladimir Putin has formally annexed four Ukrainian territories at a ceremony in Moscow in a major escalation of the ongoing war in Ukraine.

Putin declared Ukraine’s Donetsk, Luhansk, Kherson and Zaporizhzhia regions, largely or partly occupied by Russian or Russian-backed forces, to be part of Russia.

The Russian president began the ceremony by talking about the so-called “referendums” held over the last week in order for Moscow to claim a mandate for the territorial claims. He said the “results have come through and the results are known”.

Putin said the incorporation of the four regions into Russia “is the will of millions of people” and it is their “integral right” as stated in the UN charter.

The “destruction” of the Soviet Union “destroyed the connections between different parts” of the country, Putin said, adding that despite all the difficulties, they have carried through a love for Russia.

Putin said he is “not aiming” to return to the past and to rebuild the Soviet Union but claims there is “nothing stronger than the will of these people to come back to their historic roots”.

Earlier on Friday, the Kremlin said that any attacks against any part of the annexed territories would be considered aggression against Russia itself, adding that Russia would fight to take the whole of the Donbas region.

Asked by reporters if an attack by Ukraine on the territories Russia is claiming as its land would be considered an attack on Russia, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said: "It would not be anything else."

Russia annexed the regions after holding what it called referendums in the occupied areas of Ukraine. Western governments and Kyiv said the hastily organised votes breached international law and were coercive and wholly unrepresentative.

The four regions in Ukraine that Russia says it will annex following referendums in Donetsk, Luhansk, Kherson and Zaporizhia

While Russia controls almost all of Luhansk, claimed by Russian-backed separatists as the Luhansk People’s Republic, it has control of only around 60 per cent of the Donetsk region. The self-styled separatist Donetsk People’s Republic, backed by Russia, claims the whole of Ukraine’s Donetsk province.

Asked what would happen to the territory not under Russian control, Peskov said: "It is to be liberated."

He said the whole of the Donetsk region would become part of Russia.

Luhansk and Donetsk, with a combined population of about six million before the invasion, are collectively known as the Donbas, a mostly Russian-speaking centre of coal mining and heavy industry until their economies were wrecked by the fighting from 2014 onwards.

The conflict in eastern Ukraine began in 2014 after a pro-Russian president was toppled in Ukraine’s Maidan Revolution and Russia annexed Crimea. – Reuters